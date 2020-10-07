PHOTOS: A paramotor ride over South Surrey

A paraglider cruises over farmland in South Surrey, near 8 Avenue and Highway 15, Monday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo) A paraglider cruises over farmland in South Surrey, near 8 Avenue and Highway 15, Monday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo) A paraglider cruises over farmland in South Surrey, near 8 Avenue and Highway 15, Monday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo) A paraglider cruises over farmland in South Surrey, near 8 Avenue and Highway 15, Monday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo) A paraglider cruises over farmland in South Surrey, near 8 Avenue and Highway 15, Monday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A person gliding with a paramotor cruised over farmland in South Surrey Monday afternoon, near 8 Avenue and Highway 15.

Paramotoring is defined by Transport Canada as an ultralight aircraft, requiring users to have a pilot licence, registration and insurance. Paragliding, however, doesn’t have the same requirements as they are typically launched from mountainous areas and rely on wind updraft to sustain elevation.

Outdoors and Recreation