Newly constructed $47 million hospital facility showcased in South Surrey

Fraser Health held a ceremony Saturday (March 7) for its newly-constructed $47 million, 200-bed lodge and hospice space, located in South Surrey.

The Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Lodge, located across the street from the hospital at 15575 16A Ave., is a state-of-the-art facility built on land owned by the Foundation, a news release states.

The property is being leased by Fraser Health to operate 112 long-term care beds, a 15-bed Melville Hospice Home, and a 73-bed older adult mental health unit.

Operations are scheduled to begin next month.

Through donations from the community, PAH Foundation raised $10 million for the project.

“We are thrilled that the new PAH Foundation Lodge, built by Peace Arch Hospital Foundation and funded by our generous donors, is now completed, on time and on budget,” PAH Foundation chairman Geoff Funke said in a news release. “Thank you to Fraser Health for partnering with us to operate this critically-needed residential care and hospice facility for our community.”

The 15-bed hospice space is to replace the seven-bed hospice currently operating inside Peace Arch Hospital. It will allow patients the opportunity to stay in their home community to receive end-of-life care.

The residence features single rooms with private washrooms, a bariatric room on each floor, family spaces, and the option of connecting-rooms for couples.

In addition, there’s an in-house hairdressing salon, outdoor gardens, and an onsite production kitchen.

Peace Arch Hospice executive director Beth Kish told Peace Arch News the hospice society is looking forward to providing compassionate and professional support in the new hospice home.

“This new facility will have quiet family meeting areas, beautifully appointed bedrooms with a private bathroom and a place for loved ones to sleep in the same room so they do not have to leave during this difficult time,” Kish told PAN.

The Peace Arch Hospice Society Supportive Care Centre is located on the same street as the Foundation Lodge.

“The community is so fortunate to have these two new hospice facilities purposefully designed and built to provide the best possible hospice care,” Kish said.



