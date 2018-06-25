Don Quixote tilting at windmill. (Image: Flickr.com)

ZYTARUK: To discern is divine

We tend to jump to conclusions as we click, click, click away on the Internet

So let it be written…

As George Harrison said, Beware of Darkness.

To say the Internet is a reliable source of darkness is so profoundly and self-evidently obvious a statement I’m half embarrassed to admit I just put it to ink.

But the web is also generous in the opportunities it affords us to hone certain important life skills, such as today’s word for the day, discernment.

Many years ago a philosophy professor of mine advised me to try to have one good idea each day. I’m not always successful but at least I try, and I encourage my sons to do the same.

I was told the other day about this story on the Internet concerning a young woman named Cassidy Boon who was rescued from drowning but returned the favour by suing the fellow who saved her life.

You see, as the story goes, this hero had the audacity to touch her dying body, without her consent, while she was unconscious and he was rescuing her, or, in her terms, exerting his Patriarchal power over her.

What an ungrateful twit, I thought of this rescued drowning victim. Another example of what’s wrong with this world, and, and, and and.

But after huffing and puffing about the idiocracy we are living in here in North America, I learned that this story about Ms. Boon was bogus, a fabrication, a total fiction that appeared on a website that specializes in satire.

No doubt many people took the hook, as did I, and still believe this story to be true. By now it is almost certainly in the realm of urban myth.

READ ALSO ZYTARUK: For those about to snore…

Satire is a great literary genre that holds the mirror to society to remind us how truly ridiculous we can be. It’s important. Don Quixote, Animal Farm, Candide, Gulliver’s Travels are classic examples, although they were published in times when people had, well, had time to mull over the underlying messages these books conveyed. Today, in our world of click-look-and-move-on, people tend to give a cursory, superficial glance, get enraged, rant and charge forward into the next banal story the Internet has to offer.

And repeat.

I like to think satire is not dead. Its utility cannot be denied. But today, more than ever, it has become a challenge to recognize satire because we tend to jump to conclusions as we click, click, click away on the Internet. We don’t seem to have time to think things through. Instead, we get angry, pontificate and move on to the next thing that raises our blood pressure. We foist our two cents on anyone whose eyes land on our comments. Some of us write terrible, hurtful, nasty things to and about strangers. We think we can climb into their heads, and set them straight. And if pain can be inflicted, great.

It’s all a shame, of course. But there is a silver lining in that the steady diet of banality we may encounter on the Internet affords us a bounty of opportunity to improve our abilities of discernment.

And that’s a good thing, of course.

So let it be done.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Yes, we could use a soft drink tax

Just Posted

RCMP investigating second Saturday shooting in Cloverdale

RCMP inform public of investigation into ‘apparent’ shooting that happened late June 23

ZYTARUK: To discern is divine

We tend to jump to conclusions as we click, click, click away on the Internet

Fundraiser launched for family of shooting victim Paul Bennett

Online campaign aims to raise $10,000

Province invites public to consultation on Delta highway upgrades

The session will look at Highway 91 and Highway 17 improvements from North Delta to Roberts Bank

VIDEO: Rich Coleman won’t rule out running for Surrey mayor

Langley MLA has not made a decision but promises to give the proposal “fair consideration”

Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

Judge dismisses DNA request in Cranbrook triple murder case

Dean Christopher Roberts must appeal directly to the federal Minister of Justice, reads ruling.

Yes, we could use a soft drink tax

NDP rejects useful tax advice because it’s not popular

Canada sweeps China in Pacific Rim Basketball Classic

National men’s team beats China twice over weekend in Vancouver and Victoria

Man facing charges after West End purse-snatching

A 47-year-old Vancouver woman was pushed to the ground

5 to start your day

Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec, Surrey’s rainbow sidewalk vandalized and more

Closing arguments expected in trial for twice convicted Canadian killer

Crown, defence expected to give closing arguments in Millard murder trial

Canadians undertake the world’s most dangerous peacekeeping mission

A dozen Canadian peacekeepers arrive in Mali as yearlong mission begins

U.S. justices won’t hear case of anti-gay marriage florist

The case is regarding whether business owners can refuse on religious grounds to comply with anti-discrimination laws

Most Read

  • ZYTARUK: To discern is divine

    We tend to jump to conclusions as we click, click, click away on the Internet