A woman was caught on camera on Friday, Aug. 23 where she is heard yelling racial slurs in a parking lot dispute in Richmond, B.C. (Screenshot/Black Press Media)

ZYTARUK: Surrey’s nail salon spat latest media cause celebre

What was that Tennyson said about ‘Red in tooth and claw?’

homelessphoto

Funny thing about people, we don’t always get along.

History is filled with war and gore, administered with blades, bullets and bombs. This is macro insanity.

And then there’s micro insanity.

Micro insanity occurs day and night, every day, around the world, like clockwork, on city streets, sidewalks, in parking lots, wherever people encounter other people.

Like competitive bears growling and swatting one another at the salmon hole, grumpy people – some of us are dyed in the wool jerks – hurl imprecation and invective at other members of our species like so much poisonous confetti.

Why? Because we’ve had a bad day and somebody has to pay. Or it’s too hot out. Or we’re ignorant. Or stressed. Or unsatisfied with our lot in life. Or, we’re a jerk. Or all of the above.

The weapons of choice in micro conflicts are not blades, bullets and bombs; not even sticks and stones. They are mouths and cellphone cameras.

In the not too-distant past, such squabbles and spats – unfortunate as they are – were, dare I say, mundane. They were not reported in the media like real news such as war, murder, violent cases of road rage, or the kind of stuff you find on that television show Vengeance: Killer Neighbours.

With the help of media eager to pump up citizen footage of “rants” and “tirades,” ostensibly because it’s good for business, short bursts of bad behavior are now launched into the stratosphere of hysteria and cause celebres thanks to looping coverage in the 24-hour news cycle.

After several days of relentless repetition, the image of that woman in Richmond who uttered wretched comments to another during a conflict over her parking skills has been indelibly stamped on B.C.’s collective psyche.

The Richmond RCMP, of course, were then drawn into the fray, because where else can the story go? If police don’t respond with veritable gravitas to these situations, they risk being cast into that 2019 lake of fire known as “insensitivity.”

To Serve, Protect, and Babysit.

Police dutifully issued a press release Tuesday revealing that after “diligently” investigating the matter, authorities determined it “does not meet the threshold for criminal charge.”

READ ALSO ZYTARUK: Surrey council has a storied history of Monday Night Fights

READ ALSO ZYTARUK: And just like that, Surrey’s trees disappear

The Surrey RCMP, on Friday night, received two 911 calls from a nail salon in Surrey. Corporal Elenore Sturko said that according to information police have received, “It stemmed from comments made from one person to another which did involve the child of one of the parties who has a disability, or special needs.”

It is alleged some very nasty remarks were directed at this girl.

Upsetting? Most certainly.

Sturko said both sides called 911 as the argument unfolded, prior to footage being broadcast on social, or any, media. At this time of writing, she noted, police spoke with witnesses and all parties concerned but there has been no arrests or charges. “In terms of whether or not any actual assault occurred during the incident, that’s under investigation.”

“One of the initial things reported was that they were disappointed that it took 45 minutes for us to come,” Sturko noted.

“At the same time that we received this call about this unfolding incident at the nail salon, they received other priority calls as well including a suicidal person, they had a weapons call, and so once the call-takers were able to determine that the parties involved were separated, they had to re-prioritize that call and they responded as quickly as they could but they actually attended some other calls before they came that were a higher priority because of the risk to the people involved.”

To Serve and Protect.

Hmm…

Wondering now if I’m bound for that lake of fire.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Tom Zytaruk is a staff writer with the Now-Leader.

Previous story
OUR VIEW: Province must ensure transparency in Surrey’s policing transition

Just Posted

South Surrey ‘cougar’ was large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

White Rock Pier reopens 250 days after being destroyed in winter storm

Hundreds of people came to the beach Tuesday to walk the new structure

Hundreds expected at free Labour Day picnic set to return to Surrey’s Holland Park

Annual event hosted by New Westminster & District Labour Council on Sept. 2

Surrey group gets $600K to help abused immigrant, refugee women

Part of a $3-million federal funding announcement

White Rock pier to reopen this morning

Eight months after violent windstorm, iconic structure ready for public use

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Randy Scott was charged under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018

Woman filmed yelling racial slurs in Richmond parking lot will not be charged

RCMP are warning the public that their reactions to the incident online could be treated as criminal

Pets exposed to cannabis on the rise: Canadian vets association

54 incidents have been reported in the first seven months of 2019

B.C. Indigenous group vows to battle Site C dam in court again

B.C. Hydro project preparing to divert Peace River next summer

B.C. dad accused of murdering daughters asked about last day with them

Oak Bay’s Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Claims of ministry neglect allegedly led B.C. pair to life of crime and addiction

Penticton pair have filed a civil lawsuit against the Ministry for Children and Family Development

B.C. drivers can calculate new insurance rates ahead of ICBC changes

Crown corporation will be moving to a more driver-based model beginning Sept. 1

Hastings Racecourse raid leads to suspension of B.C. gaming worker, fraud allegations

‘At least one’ gaming worker has been suspended, Attorney General David Eby says

Most Read