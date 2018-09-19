Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner at city hall. (File photo)

ZYTARUK: Hepner, to her credit, rose to the occasion

She could have used her last address to make political digs, pitches and slights. She did not.

So let it be written…

Okay. On the face of it, it’s clearly an unfair political advantage to have the outgoing mayor deliver her annual State of the City address exactly one month before a civic election in which her slate is actively campaigning to maintain control.

I mean, you can’t buy that kind of political advertising, not to mention all the related media coverage.

It’s a platform entirely unavailable to her slate’s political rivals.

But to her credit, Mayor Linda Hepner did not exploit this advantage on Wednesday afternoon, in her wistful look back at 33 years in public service as she delivered her political swansong, or eulogy, however you want to characterize it.

The outgoing mayor could have seized the occasion to launch into a hyper-partisan Yay Surrey First speech on behalf of colleagues who are still in the game, but she did not. Instead, she wisely recounted the big picture, as she sees it, of more than three decades of significant change in Surrey during her lengthy and varied career at city hall.

Hepner had to be alive to the fact she’d be called out on it if she ventured into vainglorious partisan stumping, as witnessed by a passage in her written speech that put it on the table: “And I’m going to ask you to pardon me for a minute or two as I get political…not in a particularly partisan way…but in a way that show that when it’s done right, politics can do a lot for a city.”

Well, what’s she going to say? I goofed? Of course when anyone is saying goodbye, they will focus on their achievements. It’s in our blood, that is, if we’re not into self-loathing.

READ ALSO: In her final State of City address, Hepner looks back at Surrey’s evolution over 30 years

Notably, while introducing councillor Tom Gill as Surrey First’s mayoral candidate Hepner also introduced council Bruce Hayne as a mayoral candidate but did not mention his slate, Surrey Integity Now. But this is a trifle.

Absent were digs, pitches, slights or obvious cynical omissions. Machiavelli would have been disappointed with her.

Hepner delivered her fourth and final State of the City address at the Sheraton Guildford Hotel.

She was scheduled to do so on May 24, but as fate had it the event was cancelled on account of a hotel workers strike which would last for four weeks, ending on May 28th.

I do wonder why Hepner’s address was rescheduled to Sept. 19, bypassing June, July and August, and so close to the civic election.

Still, she didn’t take what had to be tempting bait to exploit the political advantage handed to her in the form of this later-day address, and for that, Mayor Hepner, I tip my hat to you.

Well done.

So let it be done.

Tom Zytaruk is a staff writer with the Now-Leader. He can be reached at tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Previous story
LETTER: Who do we blame for the tragedy of Marrisa Shen’s death?

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner bids farewell in tearful State of City Address

Outgoing mayor announces Director of Housing, looks back at Surrey’s evolution, and pokes fun at her ‘media missteps’

Tenants fighting ‘renovictions’ at Cloverdale apartment building

Renters at Kolumbia Garden are hoping to stop eviction notices

All-candidates meetings: In Surrey, civic election candidates have their say starting Sept. 25

Voters go to the polls on Oct. 20

Surrey wants BNSF to slow Crescent trains

Mayor Linda Hepner said ‘it’s the least we can do’

Surrey woman’s ‘tell-all’ book meant to help those struggling with domestic violence

Second book details abusive marriage, how people failed her

VIDEO: Messages of hope, encouragement line bars of B.C. bridge

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Taking life one step at a time with Little Feet

Book documents horrific 2001 accident that drastically changed B.C. woman’s future

Around the BCHL: Nanaimo Clippers acquire defenceman from Langley Rivermen

Around the BCHL is a look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

B.C. co-op develops tech to help prevent ODs, especially for alone users

Brave Technology has been awarded $200,000 in the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge

Recent jump in U.S. butter imports? All smooth, says Canadian dairy farmers

U.S. farmers recently enjoyed extra access to the Canadian market

Potential replacements for Phoenix pay system to start testing soon: Brison

Testing of prototypes to replace troubled federal pay system will begin within weeks

Nanaimo’s Tilray Inc. briefly the world’s largest cannabis company

The company, only listed in the US, nearly reached $300 in afternoon trading on Wednesday

Woman who helped kidnap Elizabeth Smart released from prison

Smart was 14 years old when she was snatched from her Salt Lake City home in 2002 by street preacher Brian David Mitchell

New York books editor out after backlash over Jian Ghomeshi essay

Ian Buruma, who was appointed as editor of the New York Review of Books in late 2017, no longer works for the publication

Most Read