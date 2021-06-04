Rita of Cascia. Image wikipedia/public domain

Rita of Cascia. Image wikipedia/public domain

COLUMN

ZYTARUK: Former Surrey mayor lobbying council to adopt a patron saint for the city

Bob Bose is lobbying council to adopt as our own Sta Rita of Cascia, an Augustinian nun who died in Italy 564 years ago

homelessphoto

It’s hard not to appreciate Bob Bose. He kicks like a mule when it comes to civic politics but doesn’t get too uptight about it. He also knows what it is to enjoy a good laugh.

I hope I’m not spoiling a clever thing here, but the former Surrey mayor, who possesses an encyclopedic knowledge of this city as well as a world-class sense of humour, called me up the other day to discuss his latest project.

Bose, age 89, is known in some circles as the “soul of Surrey.” His granddad farmer Henry Bose was Surrey’s reeve – that’s what a mayor was called, back in the days of yore – from 1905 to 1910. A major Surrey road, 64th Avenue, is also known as Bose Road, after his family.

Given his service to Surrey, and deep roots here, it’s hard not to pay heed when he figures this fine city of ours could benefit from having its own patron saint. He is lobbying council to adopt as our own Sta Rita of Cascia, an Augustinian nun who died in Italy 564 years ago, in 1457.

And why not?

Surrey already has its own poet laureate, two sister cities – Zhuhai in China, and Koto-ku in Japan – and when Bose was mayor, from 1988 to 1996, its logo was a beaver.

READ ALSO ZYTARUK: Surrey council has a storied history of Monday Night Fights

READ ALSO ZYTARUK: Surrey journalist been there, still doing that

When he was mayor, Bose presided over a rock-em sock-em council that ritually conducted the city’s business on a five-to-four vote.

Sound familiar?

But unlike Mayor Doug McCallum – who holds all the power chips these days with his Safe Surrey Coalition majority of five on council – Bose’s vision as a preservationist mayor was often frustrated because his Surrey Civic Electors slate had four members on council while his pro-development Surrey Electors Team rivals had five, and typically, used that majority to foil his crew at every turn.

Fun times, just like today. I daresay Bose probably still had more fun than the present lot, though. Back in the day, when mayor Bose felt that a local reporter was giving him a particularly rough time, to “get even” he went out and bought a small dog dish and had a graphics guy in the city planning department print the reporter’s name on one side and “Bad Dog” on the other.

“My intention was to run down to the Rodeo Drive-In and buy him one of his favorite hamburgers, and present it to him before council that evening,” Bose recalled. “Time ran out so all I could do was present him with the empty dish.”

It’s no secret Bose is not a big fan of Doug McCallum’s administration, probably in no small part due to McCallum having retired him from the mayor’s seat in the 1996 civic election. “This mayor and his councillors are a humorless lot,” Bose opined.

“I got to thinking, given the state of affairs we find ourselves in here in Surrey, under Doug McCallum’s leadership, it might be time for Surrey to adopt a patron saint. No more appropriate candidate than Sta Rita could be found,” he explained.

“I have proposed to some members of council, that Sta Rita would be a fine choice. I left it up to them to google Sta Rita to see why I chose her.”

Pope Leo XIII canonized Rita on May 24, 1900, and, as Bose noted, she “is known as the patron saint of impossible or lost causes.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreySurreyzytaruk column so let it be done

Previous story
High cases counts may not have justified ‘circuit breaker’

Just Posted

Surrey resident Bernie Grempel was last seen May 14. (submitted photos)
Family offers $20K reward to find missing Surrey man Bernie Grempel

The Guildford-area resident was last seen May 14

Rita of Cascia. Image wikipedia/public domain
ZYTARUK: Former Surrey mayor lobbying council to adopt a patron saint for the city

Bob Bose is lobbying council to adopt as our own Sta Rita of Cascia, an Augustinian nun who died in Italy 564 years ago

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
B.C.’s relaxed hardhat rules aim to include more turban-wearing workers on job sites

WorkSafeBC change ‘will allow more Sikhs to come to work without having to compromise religious beliefs’

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
‘Red Sneakers’ for contest-winning musician on Surrey’s Canada Day livestream

Ashley Pater says she’s excited to be back on City of Surrey Canada Day stage for third year in a row

(Delta Police Department/Twitter photo)
Delta police hand out over 600 tickets during road safety week

14 tickets for impaired driving, 4 drivers charged in week-long focus on driver education, awareness

A group of Coquitlam golfers was interrupted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by a black bear who bit a player's ball and tossed it back towards the group. (Screen grab/Mark Pettie)
VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

‘If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers,’ says Sgt. Todd Hunter, a B.C. conservation officer

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Facebook says, on Friday, June 4, it will suspend Trump’s accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Facebook also plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years, then will reassess

The former president called Facebook’s decision ‘an insult’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Shaelene Keeler Bell’s body was found on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after she had been missing for more than four months. (Facebook)
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago

Shaelene Bell’s body found more than four months after she went missing in Chilliwack

Flooding is shown on a highway near Duncan, B.C., on Sunday, January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Evacuations in northwest B.C., flood warnings, watches issued as rivers swell

Flood warnings for sections of the Skeena, Stikine and Tuya rivers, flood watches for several others

On June 4, customers will be able to receive a free doughnut of their choice with the purchase of a beverage through its app. (Instagram/Tim Hortons)
National Doughnut Day: Tim Hortons’ giving out free ones today

The origins of the occasion can be traced back to a group of volunteers during the First World War

McMillan moved from Port Coquitlam two years ago so her family could have the space to start a hobby farm with goats, chickens, and a turkey. (Special to The News)
Lower Mainland woman upset at anonymous complaint about her ‘drama queen’ goats

Rhiannon McMillan received a note threatening to call SPCA about loud animals

The Fraser Valley Bandits have signed players Brandon Gilbeck (left) and Alex Campbell for the 2021 CEBL season. (Submitted)
Fraser Valley Bandits sign pair of talents

Abbotsford-based professional basketball team adds Brandon Gilbeck and Alex Campbell

Most Read