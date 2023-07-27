You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

The Cloverdale Reporter news team covers events that matter

By Cloverdale Reporter staff

– – –

In light of the Online News Act, Meta (the company that runs Facebook) has stated it will be removing Canadian journalism from Facebook in the coming days.

While our time on that particular platform is running short, we’re not going anywhere.

Our collective passion and commitment to bring you the news that matters most is unwavering.

Fires. Crime. Elections. Community Events. Sports team wins. Birthdays. Volunteering and grass-roots movements.

Through it all, we’ve been there to chronicle all that our community has been and all that it can be.

When you need us, we tell the stories that inform and hopefully share something new about your community you didn’t know before.

Top left: Police investigating a shooting in Newton that sent a man to hospital Monday afternoon are working to determine if this burned van was involved. (Screenshot from video from Shane MacKichan), Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke announces that council has voted to keep the RCMP as the police of jurisdiction in Surre on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns), Surrey Police Service Chief Constable Norm Lipinski talks to media in Surrey on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns), Fleetwood Park takes on Enver Creek in the final of the Surrey RCMP Classic against Fleetwood Parkin Surrey on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Enver Creek won 69- 68 in the final seconds. (Photo: Anna Burns), Ayodeji in the Higher Ground Dance Battle at Car Free Day in Surrey on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns), Roughly 22 Surrey firefighters battled a blaze with heavy smoke and flames in a vacant building in Whalley Sunday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photo)

So how can you stay informed?

Sign up to local newsletters, delivered right to your digital doorstep.

• Add us to your phone’s home screen. This way, in one easy click you’ll find endless local news everyday.

• Help us spread the word. Share this messaging with friends and family so they know how to find relevant local news.

We thank you for supporting the work we do,

— Cloverdale Reporter

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER – Military BRAT reunion planned for September in Comox

Just Posted

The Cloverdale Spurs U8 Tadpole team stand for a pic after winning a silver medal in North Delta’s Summer Wrap Up tournament, held from July 20 - 23 in North Delta. It was the squad’s third medal in as many tournaments after winning two golds in a row. The coaches in the back row are (left to right): Steven Washi, Shawn Stroh, Matt Pelzer (head coach), and Ryan Payment. (Photo submitted: Kimberly Stroh)
Cloverdale U8 Spurs cap season with silver

Top left: Police investigating a shooting in Newton that sent a man to hospital Monday afternoon are working to determine if this burned van was involved. (Screenshot from video from Shane MacKichan), Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke announces that council has voted to keep the RCMP as the police of jurisdiction in Surre on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns), Surrey Police Service Chief Constable Norm Lipinski talks to media in Surrey on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns), Fleetwood Park takes on Enver Creek in the final of the Surrey RCMP Classic against Fleetwood Parkin Surrey on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Enver Creek won 69- 68 in the final seconds. (Photo: Anna Burns), Ayodeji in the Higher Ground Dance Battle at Car Free Day in Surrey on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns), Roughly 22 Surrey firefighters battled a blaze with heavy smoke and flames in a vacant building in Whalley Sunday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photo)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

The Coast Capital Savings building in Surrey, on King George Boulevard. (Photo: wikimedia.org)
These 9 ‘significant buildings’ in Surrey are showcased in expanded ‘Exploring Vancouver’ book

Metro Vancouver Transit Police car. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Three arrested for violent ‘unprovoked’ attack near Surrey SkyTrain station