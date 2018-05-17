IHIT has identified Amanjot Singh Hans, 31, of Surrey as the victim of the May 15 shooting at a Langley gas station.

Surrey man identified as victim in Langley gas station shooting

Amanjot Singh Hans was shot and killed at the Chevron gas station on 232 Street on May 15

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified Amanjot Singh Hans, 31, of Surrey as the victim of the May 15 shooting at a Langley gas station.

Investigators believe his murder was targeted.

READ MORE: Man shot and killed outside Langley gas station

IHIT is continuing to work closely with its partners from the Langley RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the B.C. Coroners Service to further the investigation.

Investigators are still seeking dash cam video from drivers who were travelling along 72 Avenue between 232 Street and Highway 10 at around 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the evening of May 15.

Investigators would also like to speak with anyone who has information about a dark-coloured Dodge pickup truck that was found burning in the 8300-block of 196 Street in Langley at about 9:20 p.m. on the same evening.

“We are releasing Mr. Hans’ name in an effort to determine his activities and who he may have had contact with prior to his death,” said Corporal Frank Jang of IHIT.

“We urge anyone with information to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Video and photos of crime scene by Shane MacKichan.


miranda@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COLUMN: Building a coastal refinery in B.C. is just ‘common sense’

Just Posted

Vehicle fire near Douglas point of entry

No injuries reported after South Surrey incident

UPDATE: No injuries reported after ‘considerable’ fire damage to Surrey home

Fire happened around 10:45 a.m. near 108th Avenue and 130th Street

Dozens of Surrey seniors relocating after city OKs manufactured home park redevelopment

Roughly 80 homes at Fleetwood’s Green Tree Estates to be demolished to build 137 townhouses

Langley riders drill team at the Cloverdale rodeo this weekend

The precision riders are the longest standing professional drill team in B.C

On-stage baking, video game-inspired dance at 2018 Surrey Int’l Children’s Fest

Seven ticketed shows and some free attractions at Bear Creek Park from May 24-26

Remembering Alexa: 10 years after a drunk driver killed a young girl

A look at how Alexa Middelaer’s death inspired a new campaign to crack down on drunk drivers in B.C.

Metro Vancouver continues to pay highest gas tax at 51 cents/litre

Canadian Taxpayers Federation says rest of B.C., except Victoria, pays 38 cents in taxes per litre

Protect Canada’s parks from being ‘loved to death’ says study co-author

Lots of visitors pose a challenge to maintaining healthy populations of some endangered species

Sex assault supports vary in B.C. universities a year after provincial bill

The Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy Act was passed in the spring of 2016

How to talk to your kids about Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why

BC Children’s Hospital psychiatrists offer tips ahead of TV show’s season 2 release

Virtual simulation engages users in the event of a tsunami hitting Port Alberni

UVic team debuted simulation at the 2018 #BCTECH Summit

James continues to defend housing speculation tax

Removed from vacation homes, it still targets mostly B.C. homeowners

Libs say Harper is entitled to his opinion on Iran deal

Harper praises Trump on Iran deal

Video: Explosive eruption in Hawaii prompts ashfall advisory

Explosive eruption at Kilauea summit; ashfall advisory in effect

Most Read

  • Surrey man identified as victim in Langley gas station shooting

    Amanjot Singh Hans was shot and killed at the Chevron gas station on 232 Street on May 15