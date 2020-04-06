Surrey Historical Society president Michael Gibbs (right) awards former MP John Aldag with a certificate of appreciation Feb. 8. Gibbs recently offered advice on how to stay connected during the pandemic. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

OPINION

Surrey Historical Society president offers advice on staying connected and sharing one’s ‘heritage’ during pandemic

‘Now is a good time to look around for old letters, photos, and journals’

BY MICHAEL GIBBS

It has now been a few weeks (it seems a lot longer) since the life of carefree interaction with our family and friends came to a dramatic end. For some of us, that meant the temporary suspension of part- or full-time employment. For many it has meant a separation from our families and friends and, in the extreme, the necessity to avoid seeing loved ones in hospital and long-term care.

Those of us who look forward to monthly meetings, church services, and volunteer work now find ourselves denied access to them. Our libraries, senior centres, and community recreation facilities are closed and even though many of us have grandchildren on an extended spring furlough, we are not able to visit them.

It’s not a very good situation to be in as social needs — so important to all of us — are especially important to seniors.

As a person who is very active in the heritage community, I am very aware of the benefits afforded by membership in the arts, culture, and history programs offered to all in our city. I am continually humbled by the talents, sense of social commitment, and the stories that everyone brings to our community.

SEE ALSO: BCHF cancels history conference set for Cloverdale

SEE ALSO: Former MP thanked for supporting relocation of Anniedale School

Surrey is a city with a proven record of promoting our collective heritage. The importance placed on our seniors and their value to the city’s livability has always impressed me. The City encourages membership in more than one hundred non-profits and has financially supported programs that make all our lives better.

Things will get better and, in the meantime, let us all use the time we now have to do the following three things:

1. Keep up your connection to the groups you have memberships in by following them on their websites and in their newsletters.

2. Take a moment to share your memories with family and friends in a letter, email, or phone call. Where appropriate, share those thoughts with a greater audience by contributing them to monthly newsletters, to our local newspapers, and to the community Facebook pages to which you belong.

3. Now is a good time to look around for old letters, photos, and journals and, again where appropriate, share them with others.

Now is the time to once again recognize your wonderful lives and experience, exercise your brain and its memories, and realize your important role in Surrey’s heritage.

Michael Gibbs is the president of the Surrey Historical Society.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Pandemic shows need for adequate care home staffing

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP looking for ‘distraction theft’ suspect

Suspect allegedly tried to swipe a man’s necklace while giving him a hug

Surrey Historical Society president offers advice on staying connected and sharing one’s ‘heritage’ during pandemic

‘Now is a good time to look around for old letters, photos, and journals’

Surrey councillor wants property taxes deferred to December

Linda Annis is expected to present notice of motion to that effect at April 6 “virtual” council meeting

Person found dead after apartment fire in White Rock

Crews called to Foster Street complex at 7:30 a.m. Monday

Mark Taylor’s hockey life: A ‘Cyclone’ for grandpa, pro days in NHL and new gig as DHA coach

Retail store operator embraces the role of coaching female hockey players

As 240K apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

UPDATE: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after COVID-19 symptoms worse

He has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26

Travellers, travel agents ‘in agony’ over refund policies and customer service

Many Canadian carriers are offering customers flights rebookings or travel vouchers — but not refunds

Introverted and extroverted kids likely to react differently to COVID-19 restrictions

B.C. child psychologist says your parenting approach can’t be one-size fits all in social isolation

B.C. begins taking submissions for $2M COVID-19 research fund

Rural health, impact of shifting hospital resources among priorities

Easter Bunny not a COVID-19 carrier, allowed to do drop offs

World Health Organization grants permission to Bunny as he cannot transfer the virus

COVID-19 world update: 1,000 cases hit U.S. military; Good news in Spain, Portugal

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news from around the world

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open this week

Most Read