Surrey Falcons celebrate their Bantam division B.C. championship Saturday afternoon (March 23) at Coquitlam’s Poirier Sport & Leisure Complex. (Photo: Twitter.com/Surrey_Falcons)

OUR VIEW: Young Surrey athletes stir pride

Better than trophies are the lessons these sports-minded youngsters hopefully carry into adulthood

Trophies real, imagined or both should be awarded to our local young athletes, their best-fan moms and dads, and coaches for their fine achievements of late.

But much better than trophies and medals, nice as they are to win, are the life lessons these sports-minded youngsters will hopefully carry into their adult lives for their efforts on the field, floor and ice.

Like how to function on a team, work toward a common goal, and strive for personal excellence, to name a few.

Not to mention pushing yourself to succeed, honing your skills, and growing up to appreciate the joy of assisting as opposed to being a mere glory glutton. Celebrating the we, not just the me.

READ ALSO: Surrey Falcons females win Bantam provincial hockey banner, place second in Peewee final

READ ALSO OUR VIEW: Budget circus further erodes trust

READ ALSO SIMPSON: Smart phone too powerful a tool to yank from students’ hands

On the hockey front, Surrey has had much to celebrate over the past week.

First, the Semiahmoo Ravens of South Surrey/White Rock won the top-tier peewee provincial championship on home ice with a hard-fought win over their rivals from Burnaby Winter Club.

With a scrappy effort up north in Prince George, the Cloverdale Colts were one goal away from earning a berth in the Bantam provincial final game.

Days later, Surrey Falcons flew away from provincials with medals in female hockey – the Bantam squad earning gold and the Peewee team taking home silver.

And earlier this month, in high school basketball playoffs at Langley Events Centre, Semiahmoo Totems won the top-tier girls provincial championship, and the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers scored the B.C. boys title a week later.

To all we offer hearty congratulations.

To those not mentioned here, because there are too many of you to include in this editorial space, you also know how awesome you are.

The kind of awesome you feel when you know in your heart you’ve done your best.

Nothing beats that.

Keep your dreams alive.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
SIMPSON: Smart phone too powerful a tool to yank from students’ hands

Just Posted

White Rock 10-year-old hopes ‘horrible truth’ of war speech touches hearts

YouTube voting on Pratyaksha Awasthi’s speech ends March 29

Pollinator conservation area aims to save bees directly, and through education

Bees’ survival is challenged around the world, but action is being taken to help them in Langley

Delta LGBTQ group receiving grant to screen doc about Surrey-raised murder victim

Sher Vancouver LGBTQ Friends Society is getting $4,000 to show award-winning short My Names Was January

White Rock council calls for needs assessment study for new city hall

Staff study would determine possibilities for new ‘civic precinct’

18 months conditional term for indecent caller

Incidents reported in Surrey, White Rock and Langley

The good, bad and the unknown of Apple’s new services

The announcements lacked some key details, such as pricing of the TV service

Harbour Air to convert to all-electric seaplanes

Seaplane company to modify fleet with a 750-horsepower electric motor

VIDEO: Teenage girl was person killed in three-vehicle crash in Coquitlam

Police are investigating the fatal crash at Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent

BREAKING: BC Ferry crashes into Langdale terminal

The Queen of Surrey is stuck on the dock, causing delays to Horseshoe Bay

5 to start your day

Fatal crash in Coquitlam, stranger climbs onto balcony and lights fire, and more

Eviction halted for B.C. woman deemed ‘too young’ for seniors’ home

Zoe Nagler, 46, had been given notice after living in the seniors complex in Comox for six years

Vancouver Island home to B.C.’s luckiest lotto store

Five million-dollar winners have bought tickets from same Port Alberni corner store

Video of ‘shocking, chilling execution’ opens B.C. murder hearing

Sentencing underway for Brandon Woody after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in Nanaimo

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

Most Read