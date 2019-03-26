OUR VIEW: Young Surrey athletes stir pride

Better than trophies are the lessons these sports-minded youngsters hopefully carry into adulthood

Trophies real, imagined or both should be awarded to our local young athletes, their best-fan moms and dads, and coaches for their fine achievements of late.

But much better than trophies and medals, nice as they are to win, are the life lessons these sports-minded youngsters will hopefully carry into their adult lives for their efforts on the field, floor and ice.

Like how to function on a team, work toward a common goal, and strive for personal excellence, to name a few.

Not to mention pushing yourself to succeed, honing your skills, and growing up to appreciate the joy of assisting as opposed to being a mere glory glutton. Celebrating the we, not just the me.

READ ALSO: Surrey Falcons females win Bantam provincial hockey banner, place second in Peewee final

READ ALSO OUR VIEW: Budget circus further erodes trust

READ ALSO SIMPSON: Smart phone too powerful a tool to yank from students’ hands

On the hockey front, Surrey has had much to celebrate over the past week.

First, the Semiahmoo Ravens of South Surrey/White Rock won the top-tier peewee provincial championship on home ice with a hard-fought win over their rivals from Burnaby Winter Club.

With a scrappy effort up north in Prince George, the Cloverdale Colts were one goal away from earning a berth in the Bantam provincial final game.

Days later, Surrey Falcons flew away from provincials with medals in female hockey – the Bantam squad earning gold and the Peewee team taking home silver.

And earlier this month, in high school basketball playoffs at Langley Events Centre, Semiahmoo Totems won the top-tier girls provincial championship, and the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers scored the B.C. boys title a week later.

To all we offer hearty congratulations.

To those not mentioned here, because there are too many of you to include in this editorial space, you also know how awesome you are.

The kind of awesome you feel when you know in your heart you’ve done your best.

Nothing beats that.

Keep your dreams alive.

– Now-Leader



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter