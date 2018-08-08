OUR VIEW: Young baseball players make Surrey proud

Whalley, Surrey-Canadian and Cloverdale teams showing baseball world what Surrey is all about

We wish the best of luck to the college prep Cloverdale Nationals, Peewee AA Surrey-Newton Canadians and Whalley Major Allstars. Win or lose, they have already made Surrey proud. (Photos contributed)

Some young baseball players in Surrey seem to have a flair for the dramatic.

On Sunday, the Cloverdale Nationals treated their friends and family members to some incredible baseball at Cloverdale’s Hillcrest diamond as they beat Tri City Thunder 4-3 in 10 innings at the College Prep Final Four, to become provincial champions. The team is now off to New Jersey for the Wood Bat College Showcase Tournament from Aug. 18 to 25.

On the same day in Guildford, the Peewee AA Surrey-Newton Canadians booked a trip to Southern California in dramatic fashion. They won the U13 provincial title on home turf, edging a Penticton squad 6-4 in the final played at Lionel Courchene Park.

The win earned the Canadians a flight to San Diego to represent British Columbia in a Summer Sizzle international tournament, which happens this Saturday and Sunday.

And last not but not least, the Whalley Major Allstars are steamrolling their way through the Canadian Little League Championships in Quebec. A tourney win there will take them to the famed Little League World Series later this month.

All three teams have made Surrey proud and we wish them the best of luck.

Go get ’em!

