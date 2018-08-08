We wish the best of luck to the college prep Cloverdale Nationals, Peewee AA Surrey-Newton Canadians and Whalley Major Allstars. Win or lose, they have already made Surrey proud. (Photos contributed)

Sports

OUR VIEW: Young baseball players make Surrey proud

Whalley, Surrey-Canadian and Cloverdale teams showing baseball world what Surrey is all about

Some young baseball players in Surrey seem to have a flair for the dramatic.

On Sunday, the Cloverdale Nationals treated their friends and family members to some incredible baseball at Cloverdale’s Hillcrest diamond as they beat Tri City Thunder 4-3 in 10 innings at the College Prep Final Four, to become provincial champions. The team is now off to New Jersey for the Wood Bat College Showcase Tournament from Aug. 18 to 25.

On the same day in Guildford, the Peewee AA Surrey-Newton Canadians booked a trip to Southern California in dramatic fashion. They won the U13 provincial title on home turf, edging a Penticton squad 6-4 in the final played at Lionel Courchene Park.

The win earned the Canadians a flight to San Diego to represent British Columbia in a Summer Sizzle international tournament, which happens this Saturday and Sunday.

And last not but not least, the Whalley Major Allstars are steamrolling their way through the Canadian Little League Championships in Quebec. A tourney win there will take them to the famed Little League World Series later this month.

All three teams have made Surrey proud and we wish them the best of luck.

Go get ’em!

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COLUMN: We deserve more than the party line

Just Posted

Credit card fraud leads to seizure of guns, drugs in Cloverdale

The RCMP took three individuals into custody, who were later released pending further investigation

Cap house sizes & ban pot greenhouses on B.C. farmland, panel tells province

Panel’s interim report says province should make it easier to penalize rule-breakers

Surrey man charged after North Delta road rage incident

Mahamed Halane, 28, is charged with assault with a weapon after allegedly bear-spraying another car

‘Human pink ribbon’ created at Surrey park — and bras welcomed, too

Sunday event held in advance of CIBC Run for the Cure at Bear Creek Park

Cloverdale Library to see significant renovations

The renovation was intended to coincide with the museum re-opening, but has now been delayed

Breaking mews, it’s International Cat Day

Celebrate cats for the next 24 hours

Update: Highway 3 closed as BC Wildfire fights grass fire near Hedley

Air support is on its way to the fire that is backing up traffic on Highway 3

B.C. city to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Hall

Decision made in 2017 through approval of Witness Reconciliation Program

Air quality advisory issued for eastern Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

People are encouraged to seek out air-conditioned spaces

B.C. Wildfires: 462 wildfires burning across B.C

More wildfires have started in 2018 than 2017, but those fires have burned far less hectares.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to run in Burnaby byelection

Kennedy Stewart recently gave up the riding so he could run for mayor in Vancouver

Eat like a pirate on Aug. 15

White Spot’s annual Pirate Pak Day charity fundraiser returns for a ninth straight year

A good scratch is just as worthy as good food for cows: study

UBC researchers find dairy cows want scratching brush just as much as fresh feed

Scientists probe ‘next steps’ after emaciated orca finally spotted in B.C. waters

Canadian and American scientists are analyzing samples to see how to best treat J50

Most Read

  • OUR VIEW: Young baseball players make Surrey proud

    Whalley, Surrey-Canadian and Cloverdale teams showing baseball world what Surrey is all about