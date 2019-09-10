OUR VIEW: Young adults in B.C. need a financial break

Young people get a rude introduction into adult life here in B.C. with high cost of living

It’s so hard for young people to get ahead in British Columbia.

So much financial hardship is stacked up against them, straight out of the gate.

Once they’ve finished high school, those pursuing a career requiring post-secondary education must contend with withering tuition.

A visit to the mailbox will reveal happy birthday letters, prior to them turning 19, congratulating them that because they’ve become adults they now get to shoulder the responsibility of paying MSP, and higher banking fees.

Making enough money to cover rent, of course, is but a pipe dream for so many and their inability to afford rent keeps so many of them in their parents’ nest.

READ ALSO: Surrey MLA says people getting “ripped off” as gas pumps

READ ALSO: Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

As of Sept. 1, young drivers are faced with the added burden of crippling insurance premiums thanks to ICBC’s new regime of changes.

For many young people, the price of their yearly insurance is more costly now than the car they drive, even without collision coverage.

This is ostensibly for lack of experience, but it ignores the fact that many young people are conscientious, safe drivers.

Many middle-aged people, conversely, are terrors on the road but their premiums are based on their personal behaviour, not their demographic.

The Human Rights Code of B.C. intends to protect citizens against discrimination on the basis of age.

Too many young people in this province, setting out to begin their independent journey in life, are like salmon constantly smacked back downstream by waterfalls of government and corporate-made financial obstacles.

Of course, having rich parents helps some young people get by with little stress.

But what relief does the average young person have against the onslaught of fees and costs that assail them once they achieve the so-called age of majority in this province?

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: It’s an uphill battle to build the nanny state

Just Posted

One of two wanted kidnapping suspects arrested at Surrey-U.S. border

Second suspect, Meaz Nour-Eldin, remains at large and may be in Montreal

OUR VIEW: Young adults in B.C. need a financial break

Young people get a rude introduction into adult life here in B.C. with high cost of living

Surrey TEDx organizers prepare for ‘bigger and better’ 2020 event

The second iteration of TEDxBearCreekPark set for Feb. 29, 2020 at Bell Performing Arts Centre

Man charged with manslaughter in 2018 Cloverdale death

Steven Mueller, 35, has now been charged with manslaughter

VIDEO: Surrey sitar player earns national acclaim

Years ago, Sharanjeet Singh Mand went on a hunger strike in order to get his hands on the instrument

VIDEO: AFN outlines First Nations election priorities ahead of October vote

Assembly of First Nations chief not endorsing anyone, urges Indigenous Canadians to get out and vote

Aircraft making emergency landing at Abbotsford airport

737 aircraft reportedly hit flock of birds, updates coming

Bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health issues warning to parents, vaccine to anyone at risk of exposure

New web tool aims to enlist Canadians to help find missing kids

Website shows all active missing-children cases by geographic region

Trudeau, ministers to visit Halifax and survey Dorian recovery efforts

PM, Ralph Goodale and Harjit Sajjan to meet with local officials and Armed Forces representatives

B.C. man loses cross containing son’s ashes at classic car show

A Langley father felt empty after realizing he’d lost the pendant at Langley event

B.C. artist tours U.S. with stitched Trump quotes

The Tiny Pricks Project combines Trump quotes with textile art

Life-sized orca replicas expected for next Royal BC Museum exhibit

The orcas are based on three J-pod members who’ve passed away in recent years

Advocates sound alarm on worst B.C. commercial fishing season in 50 years

First Nation and union leaders says government needs to come up with solutions

Most Read