OUR VIEW: With response to COVID-19, better to be safe than sorry

If public events need to be cancelled, or schools need to be closed, to prevent further spread of this virus, then so be it

What lessons have we learned from this COVID-19 crisis?

One, for sure, is to not take good health for granted.

Two, personal hygiene is indeed important, and three, calmer heads need to prevail lest everyone joins the madding crowd that’s been stampeding around with shopping carts, buying up all the toilet paper.

Heaven help us when the big earthquake eventually hits, considering this hysterical, greedy behaviour we’ve seen.

Get a grip, people.

Nothing seems to grip people with lemming-like terror like the threat of a pandemic, witnessed by countless zombie movies and television programs. The coronavirus is of course a macro-level threat, but even on the micro level, the threat of public-borne illnesses can wreak havoc, as did a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in 2018 that arose from contamination of water cooling towers at a local mall.

READ ALSO: Surrey and White Rock ‘weathering the storm’ of COVID-19 threat

READ ALSO: Too early to decide on Surrey Vaisakhi Parade cancellation despite COVID-19 outbreak: Dix

So far this week, at least at this time of writing, three Surrey schools have received a “deep cleaning” as a result of COVID-19, with the most recent being an elementary school that was closed for a day. Scary, yes, but the silver lining is that this is the prudent thing to do. If the district can close schools on account of snow storms, it certainly should do the same in these circumstances.

As we journey together through this coronavirus threat, we are learning new ways of greeting one another, and adapting in the effort to overcome.

If public events need to be cancelled, or schools need to be closed, to prevent further spread of this virus, then so be it.

Meantime, we all wait with bated breath to find out what will happen with the annual Vaisakhi Parade in Newton in April – which typically draws a crowd of more than a half-million people – as well as the Cloverdale Rodeo in May.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Home Buying 101 Forum to help buyers get the condo or house of their dreams

Just Posted

Clayton Community Centre nears completion

Newest rec. centre in Surrey set to open this summer

Surrey Eagles, BCHL plan for second round of playoffs amid COVID-19 fears

‘We want to do what’s right not only for our (players), but for our fans and the general public’

Missing Delta senior may be en route to Alberta

Police say 80-year-old William Geoffrey “Geoff” Lucas left his Tsawwassen home on March 10

OUR VIEW: With response to COVID-19, better to be safe than sorry

If public events need to be cancelled, or schools need to be closed, to prevent further spread of this virus, then so be it

Farnworth says redacted Surrey police transition report is ‘very comprehensive’

But critics remain ‘distrustful’ and are left with ‘uncertainty’ about Surrey’s move to swap out the RCMP for a city force

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

Vancouver International Auto Show postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

No future date set yet

Edible straws one B.C. entrepreneur’s latest weapon in war against plastic

Kat Gellerman has spent more than 20 years working in the food business

Soap and hot water in short supply for Lower Mainland homeless during coronavirus outbreak

Local non-profits are giving out hand wipes and sanitizer

BREAKING: Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire, Trudeau’s wife, has been exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a low fever

Juno Awards cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The awards had been scheduled to be hosted by Alessia Cara on Sunday, March 15, in Saskatoon

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

Indigenous leaders to meet with premiers, Trudeau on child welfare, UNDRIP

The leaders plan to raise a number of issues, including the UN declaration

Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite down more than 1,400 points, U.S. markets fall

The drop in Toronto and on U.S. markets was large enough to trip circuit breakers that forced a pause in trading

Most Read