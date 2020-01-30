OUR VIEW: Where was Surrey’s bylaw enforcement zeal during Diwali and Halloween?

Why the double standard?

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum seeks to occupy righteous ground in his ongoing battle with Uber, having the city’s bylaw enforcement officers sneakily hail Uber drivers just to slap them with $500 fines and then characterizing it as merely city staff doing their jobs to uphold the law here in Surrey.

“Our bylaw officers go out and protect our laws of our city – that’s their job,” McCallum told reporters during a presser at city hall on Monday. “We have to, as a city, enforce our bylaws. That’s what bylaw officers do in our city. And so, for anyone to suggest that we shouldn’t be is actually encouraging breaking the law in Surrey.”

If that’s indeed the case, Mr. McCallum, why then were those in Surrey who terrorized their neighbours and their pets with an ongoing barrage of fireworks during Diwali and Halloween clearly not pursued with similar zeal by the city’s bylaw enforcement department?

READ ALSO OUR VIEW: Boo, Surrey, to Bomb-tober

READ ALSO: Uber wants court to stop Surrey ‘from issuing illegal tickets’

The Now-Leader, in turn, was itself bombarded by comments from readers who were mightily displeased with the city’s lack of appropriate response to the all-hours cacaphony.

“Bang up job for the police and by-law and the city for doing absolutely nothing. Sleepless in Surrey,” wrote one angry resident. “Newton is a war zone,” wrote another.

Why the double standard? McCallum has also sought to occupy righteous ground by claiming his opposition to Uber operating in Surrey is rooted in his deep concern for taxi drivers’ ability to provide for their families. But David Clement, North American affairs manager for the Consumer Choice Center, suggests “the reality is that he (McCallum) is just trying to protect the taxi industry from competition. This is cronyism on full display.”

Under the Community Charter, mayors are tasked with providing leadership to facilitate “good governance.” Does championing one group over another, or selective enforcement of city bylaws, meet this standard?

No, we think it does not.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: We need to thank those who work in public education

Just Posted

IIO clears Surrey RCMP officers after man injured in arrest for alleged home-invasion

Man suffered fractured wrist in a fall as he fled, report concludes

Leaked memo directed CBP officers to vet Iranian-Americans at Peace Arch crossing

CBP says it doesn’t discriminate based on ethnicity

Surrey, Langley students selected as finalists for $100K Loran Award

Govind Deol and Anson Yu, who both live in Surrey, are in Toronto for national selections

Downtown Surrey BIA rolls out 2020 Our Vision Surrey results

Last year the DSBIA asked residents for input on how to create the ‘best possible vision’ for downtown

OUR VIEW: Where was Surrey’s bylaw enforcement zeal during Diwali and Halloween?

Why the double standard?

VIDEO: Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

Talks about regional Lower Mainland ride-hailing licence remain behind closed doors

Licence will be up for review by city councils in the coming months

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global emergency

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths due to the coronavirus

Girl, 17, sexually assaulted by stranger in Vancouver’s West Side

The suspect is described as very tall and wearing all-black clothing

RCMP identify suspect in alleged Coquitlam park sexual assaults, but charges undecided

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Foster-care system improved following Abbotsford teen’s 2015 suicide, province says

Alex Gervais was placed in motel by ministry, not checked on by caregiver in 10 days prior to death

Beloved horse dies in Shuswap after shelter collapses under snow

Owner concerned exposed hay could rot from lack of rain cover

Most Read