OUR VIEW: Way too many Surrey COVID-19 cases

We all need to take this threat seriously

Provincial COVID-19 data, courtesy of the BC Centre for Disease Control, suggests we Surrey residents had best get our act together.

The cumulative cases tracked from January to August, included in a map created on Sept. 17, indicates in that time frame there were 1,005 in Surrey, and 92 in South Surrey and White Rock.

That’s almost double the number of that contained in the previous map the BCCDC created, for the same purpose of tracking, on Aug. 21 – less than a month prior.

The map created on Aug. 21 had Surrey’s case tally for Jan. 1 to July 31, at 521, and 64 in South Surrey and White Rock.

The most recent map has Vancouver broken down by neighbourhoods, but the tally of cases in that city was 1,325.

Next up was Abbotsford (561), Burnaby (332), the Tri-Cities (305), North Vancouver (274), Langley (219), Mission (175), Richmond (153), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (119), New Westminster (103), Delta (101) and West Vancouver (82).

Surrey covers a large area, of course, with many residents. It is noteworthy, however, that it had in this time period more cases than Abbotsford, Burnaby and Delta combined. Or the Tri-Cities, North Vancouver, Langley, New Westminster and West Vancouver combined, for that matter. Or Richmond, Mission, and Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows combined.

We all need to take this threat seriously. No more flouting social distancing, gathering like canned sardines, or partying like we’re not in the throes of a pandemic.

In other words, don’t be a Covidiot.

