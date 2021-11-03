Artist’s rendering of what UBC’s project in Surrey may look like. (Image: UBC)

Artist’s rendering of what UBC’s project in Surrey may look like. (Image: UBC)

OUR VIEW: UBC project great news for Surrey

UBC purchasing $70 million worth of prime Surrey real estate

Simon Fraser University and Kwantlen Polytechnic University have put their stamps on Surrey’s core, and now it’s UBC’s turn.

The latter revealed Tuesday it is purchasing $70 million worth of prime Surrey real estate, at the southeast corner of King George Boulevard and Fraser Highway, to expand its operations south of the Fraser River. Situated on three acres, what educational programming will be available there will be the focus of a consultation process to begin next year.

The net effect will be increased access, physically anyway, to local post-secondary institutions of quality to residents south of the Fraser River, more seats available to local students, less commuting time and travelling distance, and of course, choice.

It will also mean more jobs, attract more activity in research and possibly the fine arts, and make Surrey even more worthy of having a street that’s named University Drive.

READ ALSO: UBC has grand plans for Surrey, south of the Fraser

For most students it would be a dream come true, given what will be a bounty of education opportunities here in Surrey, if these institutions of higher learning found themselves cutting the costs of tuition, not unlike kitty corner gas stations engaged in pricing wars, to stay competitive. But don’t hold your breath.

UBC has wisely chosen to locate its expansion next to King George SkyTrain station, from where the line to Fleetwood and Langley will begin and is expected to be completed by 2028.

Surrey is on a boom, as it has been for a few decades now. This is good news, but also underscores the challenge to maintain a livable city for all of its residents.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of SurreyEditorial Surrey OUR VIEW Now-Leader opinionPost-secondary EducationSurreyUBC

Previous story
To Have and Have Not: Alberta opens can of worms, but will B.C. bite?
Next story
DEAN: Hub model will provide care for thousands of B.C. families left without support

Just Posted

Artist’s rendering of what UBC’s project in Surrey may look like. (Image: UBC)
OUR VIEW: UBC project great news for Surrey

teaser photo
‘Snowed In’ comedians plan January show in Surrey on another B.C.-wide tour

Fraser Health in mid-September declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Westminster House in South Surrey. It was declared over on Nov. 2, 2021. (Contributed photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at South Surrey care campus declared over

A White Rock Titans Atom Blue player – decked out with spooky face paint for Halloween – tries to evade a tackle from an Atom White player during Sunday’s action. (Contributed photo)
White Rock Titans win big in playoff quarter-finals