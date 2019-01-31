Surrey RCMP search for an armed suspect after a transit officer was shot at Scott Road SkyTrain on Wednesday (Jan. 30). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Opinion

OUR VIEW: Transit cop shooting reminds us to be thankful for those who protect us

Dedicated men and women who find themselves in danger’s way as they work to protect us deserve our thanks

Few people who rely on SkyTrain for a safe trip to work, school or shopping did not wake up Thursday morning unconcerned about how their daily commute would play out, after Transit Police Constable Josh Harms, 27, was shot twice in his arm on the deck of Scott Road SkyTrain Station while on duty late Wednesday afternoon.

We often take for granted the safety we enjoy on transit and in other public places – a safety guarded by police officers who sometimes find themselves at considerable personal risk. Long after this dramatic news of Harms’ injury drops from view as the next police incident, political scandal or breaking news catches the public’s eye, this young constable will still be living with the trauma.

As Transit Police spokeswoman Anne Drennan told us at press time, “he definitely has a road ahead of him.”

This young constable is the first Transit Police officer to have been shot since the force was formed in 2005.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

READ ALSO: Police still hunting armed suspect, release video after transit officer shot in Surrey

He is not the first police officer, however, to be shot in Surrey while on duty.

Surrey RCMP Constable Roger Pierlet, from Montreal, was shot dead on March 29, 1974, while working what was supposed to be his last shift before he was to get married, after stopping a car in Cloverdale.

The two killers were originally sentenced to death, but these were commuted to life sentences after capital punishment was abolished in Canada in 1976. An overpass in Cloverdale is named after Pierlet, in his honour.

There is a monument outside the Surrey RCMP detachment entrance, honouring the memory of Pierlet and four other Surrey Mounties – Constables Terry Draginda, John Baldwinson, Archie Lapine and Adrian Oliver – who were killed under various circumstances.

As police investigate this latest shooting, about which we still have much to learn, let’s be thankful we have dedicated men and women in the Transit Police and Surrey RCMP who sometimes find themselves in danger’s way as they work to protect us.


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COLUMN: How you can get the government’s confidential stuff

Just Posted

Five per cent ‘vacancy tax’ proposed for White Rock

Staff to report on possible implementation of suggested levy

Section of promenade between white rock and pier to reopen Feb. 9

Section of promenade to reopen Feb. 9

Delta Nature Reserve reopened six weeks after windstorm

Delta closed the park on Dec. 21 after the storm toppled several trees and damaged the boardwalks

Where to celebrate the lunar new year in Cloverdale next weekend

Museum of Surrey, lantern festival to host events

UPDATE: Man charged in Surrey stabbing arrested in Alberta

Surrey RCMP say Virk, 21, has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Newton last year

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

New “workhorse” police helicopter named for pilot who died in Fraser Valley crash

The new Air 5 chopper is named for David John Brolin.

West Vancouver cops work with U.K. counterparts to nab fraudsters

Two scams halted that were worth nearly $2 million

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Study: Many small kids in U.S. are using too much toothpaste

Fluoride needs to be used carefully, says pediatric dentist

Firefighter says stigma prevented him from seeking counselling after traumatic event

“There’s a stigma and we’re trying to break that down,” said Vancouver firefighter Greg Gauthier

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

Colony Farms hospital hit with largest WorkSafeBC penalty in history

B.C. Nurses’ Union release says violent attacks still occur at the site

Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on B.C. mountain

Pooch runs away in Abbotsford area known for coyotes and cougars

Most Read