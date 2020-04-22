OUR VIEW: Surrey’s spirit of volunteerism rises to challenge of pandemic

There’s always someone who can use a helping hand, even if administered virtually or offered from a distance of at least six feet apart

Volunteers with Kennedy Seniors Society in a photo entered in Volunteer BC’s photo contest in celebration of National Volunteer Week. (Submitted photo)

A pandemic is not forever. But the spirit of volunteerism springs eternal.

There’s always someone who can use a helping hand, even if it’s administered virtually or offered from a distance of at least six feet apart.

As our story that recognizes National Volunteer Week reports, people are “coming out of the woodwork” to help others, despite the fact that the pandemic has changed the landscape of volunteerism.

Most of us have a surplus of time on our hands these days, so why not put it to good work by volunteering to assist others in this otherwise dark time?

Check out our story about Surrey’s new mask-making ‘Sew4Us’ group keeping volunteers in stitches. More than 500 masks were made over the past couple of weeks. Awesome.

You’ll find another Now-Leader story about 200 young Muslims who have been volunteering throughout the Lower Mainland, including Surrey, to pick up groceries, help fill prescriptions, or simply to talk with people who can’t leave their homes thanks to this rotten virus.

There are of course other fine examples of people helping people.

Like in our story, concerning two Semiahmoo Secondary students who have created a free online tutoring and mentorship program that – you guessed it – is designed to help others in need.

We’re indeed seeing the cream rise to the surface here, and you’ll be reading more stories like theirs in the days and weeks to come, in our both our print editions and online.

Meantime, you don’t have to be a scholar, saint, or a MacGyver to help others.

All you need, really, is a pinch of hope, a dash of caring, a measure of magnanimity, and three scoops – or so – of selflessness.

And don’t forget time – not Thyme – of which we all have a lot to spare these days.

Serve warm.

