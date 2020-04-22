Volunteers with Kennedy Seniors Society in a photo entered in Volunteer BC’s photo contest in celebration of National Volunteer Week. (Submitted photo)

OUR VIEW: Surrey’s spirit of volunteerism rises to challenge of pandemic

There’s always someone who can use a helping hand, even if administered virtually or offered from a distance of at least six feet apart

A pandemic is not forever. But the spirit of volunteerism springs eternal.

There’s always someone who can use a helping hand, even if it’s administered virtually or offered from a distance of at least six feet apart.

As our story that recognizes National Volunteer Week reports, people are “coming out of the woodwork” to help others, despite the fact that the pandemic has changed the landscape of volunteerism.

Most of us have a surplus of time on our hands these days, so why not put it to good work by volunteering to assist others in this otherwise dark time?

Check out our story about Surrey’s new mask-making ‘Sew4Us’ group keeping volunteers in stitches. More than 500 masks were made over the past couple of weeks. Awesome.

You’ll find another Now-Leader story about 200 young Muslims who have been volunteering throughout the Lower Mainland, including Surrey, to pick up groceries, help fill prescriptions, or simply to talk with people who can’t leave their homes thanks to this rotten virus.

There are of course other fine examples of people helping people.

Like in our story, concerning two Semiahmoo Secondary students who have created a free online tutoring and mentorship program that – you guessed it – is designed to help others in need.

We’re indeed seeing the cream rise to the surface here, and you’ll be reading more stories like theirs in the days and weeks to come, in our both our print editions and online.

Meantime, you don’t have to be a scholar, saint, or a MacGyver to help others.

All you need, really, is a pinch of hope, a dash of caring, a measure of magnanimity, and three scoops – or so – of selflessness.

And don’t forget time – not Thyme – of which we all have a lot to spare these days.

Serve warm.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusEditorial Surrey OUR VIEW Now-Leader opinion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Earth Day: The roots of our current environmental crisis go back 12,000 years

Just Posted

Cloverdale filmmaker wants industry to recognize the value of people with disabilities

John Banovich says more funding needs to be made available

OUR VIEW: Surrey’s spirit of volunteerism rises to challenge of pandemic

There’s always someone who can use a helping hand, even if administered virtually or offered from a distance of at least six feet apart

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

FOCUS: Full steam ahead for Surrey’s SkyTrain expansion, policing transition plans

Pandemic or not, projects still on

Surrey council removes ‘age discrimination’ clause after Code of Conduct bylaw complaint

Annie Kaps, 82, had complained to federal minister for seniors

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

Elderly Asian man with dementia attacked in ‘racially motivated’ incident in Vancouver

Police have released photos and videos of the suspect they believe is behind the incident.

COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

Emergency order also overrides in-person rules for co-operatives

‘I hope the world heals’: B.C. preschoolers offer wisdom on pandemic

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

Rise and shine: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Grinder and Coola usually awake to a crowd, but the ongoing pandemic forced a more serene welcoming

COVID-19 world update: Restrictions to ease in various countries

Comprehensive world news update, including no reported deaths in Vietnam

Earth Day: The roots of our current environmental crisis go back 12,000 years

The story of how our current environmental state came to be is over 12,000 years old

‘Just trying to pay my bills’: Minimum-wage grocery store worker worried about mom

Some employers in B.C. are temporarily offering so-called hero pay

What does ‘reaching the peak’ in the COVID-19 pandemic mean?

Ontario may be experiencing the peak of community transmission but several provinces are already ahead of the game

Most Read