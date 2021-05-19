Surrey-based entrepreneur Ekam Panesar, 19, says he’s ready to take on the big delivery apps with his Dishpal App. (Zoom meeting photo)

Surrey-based entrepreneur Ekam Panesar, 19, says he’s ready to take on the big delivery apps with his Dishpal App. (Zoom meeting photo)

OUR VIEW: Surrey’s resiliency shines

In dark times, let your light shine bright

There is plenty in the news, and on the streets, to keep us on edge these days.

The pandemic, of course, and what seems like a never-ending chain of street shootings and gang violence. Many people have suffered economically, and worse, under COVID-19.

Still, we in Surrey are a resilient bunch, right? And sometimes, we are downright clever.

Take Ekam Panesar, for example. You’ll find his story here.

At the young age of 19, this entrepreneur hailing from Panorama Ridge has created a food/grocery app that provides a service tailor-made for these COVID-19 times and hopes to take on the big delivery apps, beginning in Surrey, expanding to other parts of Canada and then into India.

READ ALSO: Surrey entrepreneur, 19, delivers Dishpal as alternative to ‘big’ food/grocery apps

So, in spite of the many challenges and substantiated fears we find on our plates, there are those among us who have decided despite these trying times to proverbially make lemonade out of lemons.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, in his State of the City Address for 2021 which he delivered on Tuesday, noted that despite the tribulations this pandemic has delivered to us, the city “has become stronger and more resilient because of it.”

Sure, there are plenty of clichés that apply here. Like, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. Or how sometimes you have to take that bull by the horns. But there is some truth to such clichés.

Here’s another one: Every cloud has a silver lining.

To see it, you need to keep your chin up.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusEditorial Surrey OUR VIEW Now-Leader opinionSurrey

Previous story
OPINION: B.C.’s tourism and hospitality sector desperately needs a restart plan

Just Posted

During his State of the City Address Tuesday Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said ‘Today, the Surrey Police Service is established.’ (Screen shot)
Watchdog dealing with complaints against Surrey Police despite force not being active

Paul Daynes aware of ‘at least six other letters of complaint’ beside his own to B.C. Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner

Police say a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on 16 Avenue led to the seizure of a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The suspectec drugs were found inside the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Suspected drugs pulled from passenger’s rectum following South Surrey vehicle stop

Trafficking charges pending for two arrested May 14

Christopher Jane as Batman in “Rise of the Bat,” a fan-made film written and directed by Ashvin Dayal. (Youtube screenshot)
Surrey Batman fan makes a short film he calls ‘Rise of the Bat’

‘I chose Batman as my first film (because) everyone has an opinion of him,’ Ashvin Dayal says

Surrey-based entrepreneur Ekam Panesar, 19, says he’s ready to take on the big delivery apps with his Dishpal App. (Zoom meeting photo)
OUR VIEW: Surrey’s resiliency shines

In dark times, let your light shine bright

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Crescent Beach saved two people from Semiahmoo Bay on Monday. (RCMSAR photo)
Two people rescued after being found clinging to boat in Semiahmoo Bay

Rough seas overturned vessel

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

Transit police say they’ve apprehended alleged gang member Luis Manuel Baez and he’s now facing multiple charges. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police)
Transit police apprehend suspect involved in Lower Mainland gang activity

Luis Manuel Baez, 23, was spotted in the parking lot of Metrotown mall Tuesday afternoon

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

‘It’s going to take a while for people to get used to’

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on April 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the owner of the store reportedly offered to buy her lunch

Most Read