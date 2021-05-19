OUR VIEW: Surrey’s resiliency shines

Surrey-based entrepreneur Ekam Panesar, 19, says he’s ready to take on the big delivery apps with his Dishpal App. (Zoom meeting photo)

There is plenty in the news, and on the streets, to keep us on edge these days.

The pandemic, of course, and what seems like a never-ending chain of street shootings and gang violence. Many people have suffered economically, and worse, under COVID-19.

Still, we in Surrey are a resilient bunch, right? And sometimes, we are downright clever.

Take Ekam Panesar, for example. You’ll find his story here.

At the young age of 19, this entrepreneur hailing from Panorama Ridge has created a food/grocery app that provides a service tailor-made for these COVID-19 times and hopes to take on the big delivery apps, beginning in Surrey, expanding to other parts of Canada and then into India.

READ ALSO: Surrey entrepreneur, 19, delivers Dishpal as alternative to ‘big’ food/grocery apps

So, in spite of the many challenges and substantiated fears we find on our plates, there are those among us who have decided despite these trying times to proverbially make lemonade out of lemons.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, in his State of the City Address for 2021 which he delivered on Tuesday, noted that despite the tribulations this pandemic has delivered to us, the city “has become stronger and more resilient because of it.”

Sure, there are plenty of clichés that apply here. Like, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. Or how sometimes you have to take that bull by the horns. But there is some truth to such clichés.

Here’s another one: Every cloud has a silver lining.

To see it, you need to keep your chin up.

