Having a good time at Surrey’s Fusion Festival. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

OUR VIEW: Surrey’s festivals are world-class

Surrey should well be proud to be home to these outstanding events

Look out, Edmonton.

Alberta’s capital takes pride in calling itself “The Festival City,” but this past weekend Surrey has revealed itself to be, at the very least, a contender for that crown.

Each year, the City of Parks hosts the Party for the Planet, Surrey International Children’s Festival, a spectacular Canada Day Festival, and the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival among a plethora of other events large and small including the Cloverdale Rodeo, FVDED in the Park and the Vaisakhi Parade in Newton.

On Saturday and Sunday, thousands enjoyed the Surrey Fusion Festival at Whalley’s Holland Park.

It’s British Columbia’s largest multicultural event, literally mirroring the best of nations and cultures from around the world and a shining testament to Surrey’s diversity, not to mention a one-stop spot to sample food, music and more from all over the globe.

Notably, Surrey’s Fusion Festival received what we at the Now-Leader hold to be much-deserved recognition as “Best Festival”at the 2019 Special Events Magazine Gala Awards which were held in San Diego, California.

Moreover, this weekend also marked a record-breaking seventh year for Gone Country, an annual fundraiser staged at Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Amphitheatre to help in the fight against cancer. This year it raised $822,000 for the cause. Some 6,000 people attended the sold-out charity concert.

Surrey should well be proud to be home to these outstanding events.

So look out, Edmonton – here we come.

