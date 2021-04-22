OUR VIEW: Surrey should celebrate Earth Day every day, every week

What better day than Earth Day – today, Thursday, April 22 – for the City of Surrey to launch its Love Where You Live campaign, which encourages local residents to do their part to keep Surrey clean.

Unfortunately in many parts of Surrey you’ll find all kinds of trash tossed curbside and we all share a stake in making the blight go away, if not by picking it up certainly by not being a litterbug in the first place.

The program challenges us all to volunteer 20 minutes per week to help spruce up our neighborhoods, and to lend a helping hand at events designed to clean local parks. There’s even a monthly prize draw for those who participate.

The campaign also includes large item pickup programs as well as grant programs that could see $3,000 provided to eligible neighbourhood improvement projects.

It’s also good news that the City of Surrey has been identified as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers again, as it was last year.

This is not to suggest the city’s stewardship of trees is unblemished, with the ongoing conflict over building a road at the south end of Bear Creek Park serving as one example.

But any efforts to improve our environment, including through encouraging Surrey residents to roll up their sleeves and pitch in to that end, cannot be slighted and should be celebrated not only today, on Earth Day, but every day of every week.

