OUR VIEW: Surrey school break-ins unconscionable

It’s horrible to break into a school at any time, let alone during a pandemic, to steal equipment children need.

Once again, we are confronted with the good, the bad, and the ugly.

First, the good. It’s heartening that, despite the risk and fear generated by this pandemic, volunteers such as those at Whalley’s City Centre Church have nevertheless stepped up to make more than 10,000 bag lunches for people in need of a break, at Surrey Urban Mission.

The selflessness of such sandwich slingers is, shall we say, soul-inspiring.

Second, there is the bad and the ugly. The following covers both categories.

Year-round, we are confronted with examples of loathsome behaviour.

People who steal money from poppy trays during Remembrance Day, people who run off with Salvation Army donation kettles at Christmas time, people who taint candies at Halloween. Behaviour both ugly, and bad.

It’s unconscionable that someone would break into a school at any time, let alone during a pandemic, to steal equipment that children need.

But 20 counts of breaking into schools?

That’s no one-off ‘mistake,’ hopefully to be remedied by an attack of conscience. Nor is it an act of down-and-out desperation, nor mischief.

It’s a career choice, and a bad one at that.

Bad, and ugly.

Thankfully, people who choose to do good instead help push that pendulum back in the right direction, which makes their work all the more profound.

Those who prey on others must live with themselves.

