Equipment police say was stolen from Surrey schools. (Surrey RCMP photo)

OUR VIEW: Surrey school break-ins unconscionable

It’s horrible to break into a school at any time, let alone during a pandemic, to steal equipment children need.

Once again, we are confronted with the good, the bad, and the ugly.

First, the good. It’s heartening that, despite the risk and fear generated by this pandemic, volunteers such as those at Whalley’s City Centre Church have nevertheless stepped up to make more than 10,000 bag lunches for people in need of a break, at Surrey Urban Mission.

The selflessness of such sandwich slingers is, shall we say, soul-inspiring.

READ ALSO: Surrey church bags sandwich number 10,000, served with love

READ ALSO: One man charged after Surrey schools hit with 20 break-and-enters

Second, there is the bad and the ugly. The following covers both categories.

Year-round, we are confronted with examples of loathsome behaviour.

People who steal money from poppy trays during Remembrance Day, people who run off with Salvation Army donation kettles at Christmas time, people who taint candies at Halloween. Behaviour both ugly, and bad.

It’s unconscionable that someone would break into a school at any time, let alone during a pandemic, to steal equipment that children need.

But 20 counts of breaking into schools?

That’s no one-off ‘mistake,’ hopefully to be remedied by an attack of conscience. Nor is it an act of down-and-out desperation, nor mischief.

It’s a career choice, and a bad one at that.

Bad, and ugly.

Thankfully, people who choose to do good instead help push that pendulum back in the right direction, which makes their work all the more profound.

Those who prey on others must live with themselves.

– Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Editorial Surrey OUR VIEW Now-Leader opinion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Fraser Valley lawyers warn ‘numerous criminal matters dangle on the precipice of oblivion’

Just Posted

Police investigate in South Surrey after seriously injured woman dropped off at hospital

Cause of injuries unknown at this point: RCMP

Surrey hires five bylaw enforcement officers

Four have been appointed as Community Patrol Officers effective from May 1, 2020 until September 15, 2020

Call strengthened for City of Surrey to nix ‘Parking to Patio’ fees

Surrey Economic Recovery Coalition asks city to give businesses a chance

Crash kills motorcyclist in Surrey’s Strawberry Hill neighbourhood

It happened late Tuesday afternoon in intersection of 121st Street and 72nd Avenue

Clayton Community Centre won’t open on schedule

City of Surrey says projected budget shortfall of between $37 to $42 million will prevent it from opening a number of facilities

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Horse Council B.C. has signs available for rural roads

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip Champagne with $100,000

Gas station scratch ticket purchase pays off in Pemberton

Fraud reports spiked by nearly 45% in April as scammers take advantage of pandemic

COVID-19 an opportunity for scammers to put new spin on old tricks, police warn

VIDEO: Family describes escape from fatal Langley house fire

Blaze that destroyed house where three died did substantial damage to their home as well

Host parents not liable for fatal crash after party: B.C. Supreme Court judge

Stephen and Lidia Pearson were not liable for the 2012 crash on Salt Spring Island, judge decides

Most Read