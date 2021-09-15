Surrey council is back in chambers, separated by plexiglass. (Screen shot)

Surrey council is back in chambers, separated by plexiglass. (Screen shot)

OUR VIEW: Surrey public hearing ban will cost taxpayers

Safe Surrey Coalition majority on city council really outdone itself this time

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition majority on city council has really outdone itself this time.

Frankly, we would be astonished if their latest attempt to wield power – the power conferred upon them through a democratic process called an election – to shut somebody or something down, for blatantly political reasons, does not end up before a judge.

On Monday afternoon, during a meeting opened to the public, the council majority issued an edict effectively banning seven people from not only attending public hearings in person, but also from “participating remotely,” meaning phoning in. Granted, some of those banned have expressed their displeasure with the mayor and his crew for the way they are running the city, with some taking the opportunity to demand the mayor’s resignation. Annoying for the SSC, no doubt, but that’s politics, a pursuit best left to those with thicker skins.

READ ALSO: Surrey council blocks some speakers from public hearing to ‘protect the democratic process’

READ ALSO UPDATE: Mayor responds after Surrey Police Vote canvasser issued bylaw ticket

READ ALSO: B.C. judge orders City of Surrey to stop ticketing Uber drivers

READ ALSO OUR VIEW: Surrey foot stink fueled by juvenile feud

For the city to characterize this as an heroic effort to “protect the democratic process,” however, is richer than a triple banana split finished with a tower of whipped cream and a dollop of Orwellian doublethink.

How much will this latest folly cost taxpayers after the courts have once again schooled this coalition on the finer points of democracy?

We’ve been here before, when the city under McCallum’s watch sent forth bylaw officers to impose dubious fines on Uber drivers. Taxpayers had to foot the bill for that particular judicial beatdown.

Coun. Linda Annis probably said it best when she said “silencing people, particularly people opposed to you, is what politicians do when they’ve given up on democracy.”

It’s also downright imperious.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of SurreyEditorial Surrey OUR VIEW Now-Leader opinion

Previous story
MALCOLMSON: Transforming mental health and substance use care in B.C.

Just Posted

Olympic bronze medalist Hillary Janssens is flanked by her father David and mother Sandy on the family dairy farm in Cloverdale. (Photo: submitted)
Olympic bronze medalist Hillary Janssens chats about life, the Olympics, and Cloverdale

Ceremonial cheque presentation at SEVA Thrift Store on Sept. 12 involved, from left to right, Inder Randhawa, Gail Bains, Christina Mohr (CEO of Options Community Services and Habitat Housing Society), Kiran Malli, Raj Arneja, Anita Lal, Parbinder Narman and Kuldeep Mann. Everyone other than Mohr is with SEVA Thrift Society and store operations. (submitted photo)
Surrey thift store weathers ‘challenging’ 18 months to help fund Newton housing project

Surrey council is back in chambers, separated by plexiglass. (Screen shot)
OUR VIEW: Surrey public hearing ban will cost taxpayers

The 2021 PNE Prize Home is located in South Surrey, at 961 McNally Creek Dr. (Janis Nicolay photo)
$1.8 million South Surrey prize-home package won by Williams Lake woman