An Ideas Box greeted attendees of Surrey’s first public consultation session on the policing transition plan in Cloverdale, held May 23. Those who headed to the pop-up kiosk in Ocean Park Monday, however, found a sign directing them to Guildford. (File photo)

OUR VIEW: Surrey policing process hardly ‘world class’

One simple question should have been put to residents: “Do you want the Surrey RCMP to be replaced with a city police force, yes or no?”

An “absolute sham.”

Those are heavy words from a Surrey city councillor who was elected, in part, on her Safe Surrey Coalition’s campaign promise to “develop and implement world-class communications strategies and processes between residents and the city.”

Councillors Brenda Locke and Jack Hundial, who have both since parted from that coalition, fired off a press release this week under the headline “McCallum censors citizen input and buries report on the Surrey Police Force.”

These councillors say after 23 “public engagement events” on the city’s plan to transition from the RCMP to a city police force residents submitted 11,103 survey responses that were “promptly buried in a report that was deemed confidential,” begging the question: “How can public feedback be confidential?”

In June, the City of Surrey issued a press release claiming “overwhelming support” for the transition process, including as an example one survey result of “98% Strongly Agree/Agree” to the proposition that “I believe our police department should prioritize its efforts based on what is important to Surrey citizens.”

Well, who’s not going to agree with that?

READ ALSO: ‘Absolute sham’: Policing survey full of ‘open-ended questions,’ Surrey councillor says

READ ALSO: Surrey Policing Transition committee report forwarded to Wally Oppal

One simple question should have been put to residents: “Do you want the Surrey RCMP to be replaced with a city police force, yes or no?”

Instead, Surrey residents got a “world-class communications strategy” that has generated unnecessary controversy and suspicion. Well done.

Here’s another absolute sham.

“We believe that it’s important to have many different perspectives and opinions on council,” the Safe Surrey Coalition declared in its campaign literature heading into the 2018 civic election, which it resoundingly won.

By any objective standard, the SSC itself blew this declaration to smithereens, witnessed by the coalition’s schism following the election – a monumental falling out that occurred precisely for the coalition’s failure to embrace that very campaign statement.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
OUR VIEW: Surrey pedestrians, please stop jaywalking

Just Posted

VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Daytime and nighttime photos show stark contrast in Christmas Day frenzy

YEAR IN REVIEW: People who entertained us in Surrey in 2019

A look back at some notable musicians, actors, filmmakers and other artists

VIDEO: IHIT investigating Lower Mainland senior’s Christmas Eve death

A 67-year-old was at a social gathering earlier in the day before he was found dead in Langley

OUR VIEW: Surrey policing process hardly ‘world class’

One simple question should have been put to residents: “Do you want the Surrey RCMP to be replaced with a city police force, yes or no?”

Post-Christmas snow, rain heading for the Lower Mainland

Up to five centimetres of snow expected to fall in eastern Fraser Valley

Fashion Fridays: A special gift for Amma

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. man fined $8,000 for wounding deer in stomach in Princeton

In addition to the fines, Li Tan was placed under a four-year hunting prohibition

B.C. to activate more intersection speed cameras in 2020

‘Not photo radar’ system mails thousands of tickets

Maple Ridge pot shop that gives free cannabis to sick people, closes doors after police raid

Community Safety Unit moved in on Dec. 18

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

26% of young Canadians say they’ve driven while high: CAA survey

While most young people know its important to not drink and drive, less feel the same about cannabis

VIDEO: New Year’s resolutions help plot path to improving your financial health in 2020

Just resolving to spend less won’t cut it, one expert says

Liberals face challenge to climate, economic policies early in 2020

Frontier mine’s approval will be contingent on determining how it fits into the ‘net zero by 2050’ goal

Parks Canada warns of considerable avalanche risk in B.C. and Alberta

Parks Canada says the danger rating forecast is considerable to moderate for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks

Most Read