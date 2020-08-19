Image pixabay.com

OUR VIEW: Surrey needs to get tough on COVIDiots

We all share a stake in helping humanity turn the page on this coronavirus. It’s a team effort

It is our considered opinion that those people who flagrantly snub their nose at the dangers this pandemic presents to the public at large should be slammed with a fine so heavy that their impression be indelibly stamped into the ground.

For many people, unless they know someone personally who has been badly afflicted with COVID-19, those poor souls who are gasping for breath in ICU beds, or worse, occupy the realm of the far-removed, the domain of things that will never happen to me because such terrible things only happen to others.

And so, these despicably inconsiderate people carry on, rubbing elbows at crowded backyard parties, travelling abroad without self-quarantining afterward, or obnoxiously facilitating events that clearly defy common sense and moral responsibility.

READ ALSO: B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

READ ALSO: B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

They don’t know, or worse, don’t care, that we all share a stake in helping humanity turn the page on this coronavirus. It’s a team effort.

Those who recklessly and repeatedly endanger their neighbours and public at large should now be corrected by way of financially spine-breaking fines.

The Public Health Act sets out penalties of $25,000 and six months jail time for non-compliance with health orders. A big stick is clearly required, to deter such ironically anti-social, social behavior.

Compassion and kindness are of course important. But so is protecting the vulnerable from meat heads who think they are impervious to COVID-19 and are quite willing to let others shoulder the risk and responsibility.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusEditorial Surrey OUR VIEW Now-Leader opinionSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How to help your child cope with the transition back to school during COVID-19

Just Posted

OUR VIEW: Surrey needs to get tough on COVIDiots

We all share a stake in helping humanity turn the page on this coronavirus. It’s a team effort

Amid COVID-19, elite White Rock figure skater has been honing her craft

Despite not having access to ice, Isabella Arney stayed dedicated to her sport

Delta car rally to benefit Reach Society

Cruising for Clues — A Summer Scavenger Hunt will take place Aug. 27-30

Surrey’s ‘Pillow Talkin’ hit singer aims for Top of the Country contest win

Tyler Joe Miller also nominated for CCMA ‘Rising Star’ award

Cloverdale’s heritage railway to remain closed for the rest of summer

Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society may open up at Christmas

B.C. teacher’s union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

Doctors brace for viral overload between cold and flu season and COVID-19

COVID-19 testing centres could be overloaded this winter as symptoms can be similar between the three illnesses

Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

21 wildfire personnel work overnight to battle 1,000-hectare Okanagan blaze

More than 300 homes are on an evacuation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

Pandemic rent supplement ends as rent comes due Sept. 1

B.C. Indigenous leaders call for closure of all Fraser River sockeye fisheries

Tsilhqot’in First Nations have closed fishing for their members to save critical salmon stocks

More than 3,000 homes on alert as wildfire near Penticton grows to 1,000 hectares

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

B.C. judge rejects man’s bid to stop RCMP from destroying Pickton evidence

Mounties have hundreds of items in storage linked to the probe of serial killer Robert Pickton

Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation

Fisheries minister promises act will respect B.C.’s jurisdiction over land management

Most Read