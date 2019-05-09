Scene of a shooting in Surrey. (Surrey Now-Leader file photo)

OUR VIEW: Surrey MLA’s gun bill makes sense

Marvin Hunt aims to criminalize driving with an “unlawfully possessed” firearm in a vehicle

We applaud Surrey-Cloverdale Liberal MLA Marvin Hunt’s introduction of a private member’s bill in Victoria on Wednesday that aims to make it illegal to drive a vehicle with an “unlawfully possessed” firearm in it.

Frankly, we’re surprised it’s not already on the books.

While private members bills more often than not die on the vine, hopefully this will come to fruition as cities like Surrey continue to struggle to curb gang violence.

As it is, Hunt notes, police stop suspect motorists, find a gun in the car, and are met with declarations of surprise and innocence. Police, he said, can confiscate the firearm but there’s no consequences for anyone in the vehicle.

READ ALSO: Surrey MLA seeks to make it illegal to drive with ‘unlawfully possessed’ gun in car

Hunt’s proposed Prohibiting Driving with Illegal Firearms Act bill aims to “create consequences” that include escalating fines up to $10,000, imprisonment up to six months, suspension of the driver’s licence and ultimately the seizure of the vehicle.

Any legal tool that helps to get criminals and their weapons off the streets while at the same respecting the rights and freedoms of law-abiding citizens is most welcome in our books.

Hopefully the government will embrace this.

Hunt’s bill reads that a conviction would come with “a fine of not less than $2,000 and not more than $10,000 or imprisonment for a term of not more than six months, or both.”

Also, a driver’s licence could be suspended for one year on a first conviction, five years on a second conviction, and indefinitely on a third.

An “unlawfully possessed firearm,” according to the bill, “means any firearm whose possession is not authorized under the Firearms Act (Canada).”

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COLUMN: Parents need to get informed about mental health illnesses

Just Posted

Dump truck flips on side in South Surrey intersection

Truck currently blocking lanes near 152 Street and 32 Avenue

Cloverdale’s Challenger Baseball program searches for more volunteers

Group of Cloverdale baseball players is looking for buddies to play with

UPDATE: RCMP ‘confident’ public is safe after threat closes down KPU campuses

All five campuses were evacuated after a threat was made against KPU

White Rock man haunted by identity theft

Brighton MacDonald was handcuffed roadside last week – two years after his ID was stolen

BLOG: ‘Haida Gwaii is a celebration of life and love’

Earl Marriott Secondary students share cultural adventure of Haida Gwaii

VIDEO: Takaya, the lone wolf that roams two B.C. islands, spotted on beach

Coastal wolf captured while trotting along beach by Vancouver Island tourism company

China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Former Abbotsford man Robert Schellenberg got death sentence after Canada arrested Huawei CFO

Koi fish return to Chinese garden, 6 months since ‘otterpocalypse’

In November, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden was closed after a river otter snuck in

Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images

Video showed anti-Semitic verses, a photo of men carrying jihadi flags as they burn the stars and stripes

5 to start your day

Threat targeting KPU shuts down campuses, woman finds scorpion in her Vancouver kitchen and more

Berry sisters murder trial: defence draws comparison to unsolved Vancouver Island slashing

Woman attacked in her home less than a kilometre away from Andrew Berry’s apartment

Early sailings full for BC Ferries between Vancouver, Victoria

Nanaimo sailings slower for Thursday morning runs

B.C. to release reports on money laundering by organized crime in real estate

This follows last June’s report on dirty money in casinos by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German

Canadians less certain about cannabis in wake of legalization: survey

Research suggests support for legalization has dropped to 50.1 per cent from 68.6 per cent in 2017

Most Read