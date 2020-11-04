Photo: twitter@surreyrcmp

OUR VIEW: Surrey fireworks fanatics, be civil

In an ideal world, people don’t selfishly antagonize their neighbours

Clearly we have more to worry about than having to endure the pop, crackle and bang of fireworks this time of year.

The Fraser Health region has 75 per cent of B.C.’s active cases of COVID-19 and of the 2,945 cases in B.C. by Monday, 2,206 were in our health region.

Still, despite Halloween 2020 now being one for the history books, Diwali will soon be upon us and that means more fireworks to irritate eardrums. We have received many, many complaints from residents in all parts of Surrey who are fed-up with the bombardment, and the city’s lack of will to enforce its own rules concerning the illegal detonation of firecrackers and fireworks.

Obviously, residents adverse to the sounds of celebration will have to grin and bear it, like it or not, because people will continue to set fireworks off whether other people like it or not.

Perhaps we are naive in suggesting this, but if just a few readers can find it in their hearts to light up the night sky in a more conciliatory way, the effort is not wasted.

So here goes. In an ideal world, people would not set off fireworks in the middle of the night, or even after, say, 11 p.m.

That’s because, in an ideal world, people don’t selfishly antagonize their neighbours.

So what do you think? For the rest of November, can we pretend we’re living in an ideal world and show some consideration for others who don’t groove on the smoke and thunder?

