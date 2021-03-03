File image

File image

OUR VIEW: Surrey council pay raise in secret not a good look

As they say, in politics perception is everything

Feathering one’s own nest on the sly never looks good.

And when a group of politicians does it, it typically makes taxpayers want to yark.

This pandemic has put many out of work, including many City of Surrey employees who were laid off last year.

Against that backdrop, the optics of nine council members voting themselves a 2.3 per cent pay increase this year is ill-timed enough, even if it is to a level in accord with what other politicians are making elsewhere in Canada.

But that it was done in a meeting closed to the public, even though a redacted report was subsequently released to the public, has a particularly ugly look to it – like somebody getting caught with their hand in the cookie jar, whether that’s fair to say or not. As they say, in politics perception is everything.

Seeing the report from city staff concerns how elected officials are indemnified by taxpayers for the work they’re elected to do, we have to wonder why so much of its content is blacked out.

READ ALSO: Surrey council members give themselves a raise in secret meeting

If ratepayers in a democracy aren’t counted among those who need to know, that’s a problem. Does releasing a redacted report after a vote is held in secret make everything right? You be the judge.

Another problem, of no less concern, is that council members are not allowed to reveal how they vote during in-camera meetings. Therefore, the public will never know who voted for the pay increase and who, if anyone, did not.

Some councillors feel too much city business is done behind closed doors. For the public not to know who voted how on what, makes for not only a disservice to the electorate but also to the politicians who, not being able to reveal how they voted, are rendered unable to defend themselves or explain why they voted this way or that.

It makes for a deficit in accountability.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of SurreyEditorial Surrey OUR VIEW Now-Leader opinion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FINLAYSON: Government should focus on strengthening B.C.’s leading export industries

Just Posted

Outside Surrey council chambers. (File photo)
A third Surrey councillor says she’ll be donating her pay raise to charity

Jack Hundial, Steven Pettigrew and Linda Annis say they’ll give their increase to charity after council voted itself a pay hike in a meeting closed to the public

Recent St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at Surrey’s Dublin Crossing bar, in a photo posted to dublincrossing.com. (Chaelee Mae Photography)
Surrey bars, musicians adapt to a second St. Patrick’s Day party stifled by pandemic

No big gatherings on March 17 again this year

A barrel racer is seen at the Cloverdale Rodeo. (Photo courtesy Cloverdale Rodeo)
Cloverdale Rodeo Country Fair postponed until later in 2021

Rodeo president say both public safety related to the pandemic and the removal of border restrictions will determine new date

Stephen Gregorig, co-owner of Smugglers’ Trail Caskworks, holds a soon-to-be-filled can of Orion 1-1. Smugglers’ Trail is launching the beer in an effort to raise funds and awareness for Honour House—a home that supports soldiers, veterans, first responders, and their families. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
‘It’s a tip of the cap,’ Smugglers’ Trail Caskworks launches new beer to help support B.C. charity

Sales of Orion 1-1, a poppy-seed IPA, will help raise funds for Honour House

An eight-week Anti-Racism Circle program will be hosted by Alexandra Neighbourhood House in April. (Contributed image)
Alexandra House to host eight-week anti-racism workshop

Program, conducted via Zoom, begins in April

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

Black bear cubs Athena and Jordan look on from their enclosure at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Association in Errington, B.C., on July 8, 2015. Conservation Officer Bryce Casavant won the hearts of animal lovers when he opted not to shoot the baby bears in July after their mother was destroyed for repeatedly raiding homes near Port Hardy, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bear cubs still fighting to return to work

‘This is way beyond two bear cubs at this time.’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A discarded blue surgical mask is shown hanging in a bush in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
B.C. RMT suspended for not wearing a mask after confirmed by undercover clients

College of Massage Therapists has 5 open files, said suspension necessary to protect public

(Black Press Media files)
Alleged robber leaves wallet at crime scene, leading Vancouver police straight to his home

Suspect had allegedly pointed a gun at his victim

A boat caught fire in Ladysmith Harbour on Saturday morning. (Photo submitted)
Missing woman’s remains recovered after Vancouver Island boat fire

Remains of a 60-year-old woman recovered after Feb. 27 boat fire took her life

This poster, spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 restrictions, has been popping up in communities across Vancouver Island.
Poster popping up on Vancouver Island falsely claims COVID restrictions are over

Unattributed poster claims COVID restrictions ended March 1; Island Health responds

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
1 dead, 2 injured in potentially alcohol-fueled collision in North Vancouver

The collision occurred just after 11 p.m. on March 2 on Low Level Road

COVID-19 vaccines were available at a site on East Pender in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Feb. 25. (Twitter/Sarahblyth17)
Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside residents offered $5 after getting COVID-19 vaccine

It’s an effort to ‘incentivize people to engage,’ says B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix

Most Read