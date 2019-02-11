OUR VIEW: S’no time like now to help others as winter hits Surrey

Snow storms afford us with an opportunity to help others, particularly the elderly or people with disabilities

Now is the perfect time to grab a shovel, and help out a neighbour who can’t clear snow on their own. (Photo: Amy Reid)

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

Charles Dickens was definitely not thinking about a blizzard when he opened his book, A Tale of Two Cities, with those famous words. Still, taken entirely out of context his sentence can also apply to this cold snap we’re having, and its resulting heaps of snow.

There’s nothing quite like a good dump of the white stuff to reveal who’s what, as they say.

Some people help you push your car out of the snow simply to be helpful. Others will push to get you out of their way. No matter the motivation, it’s all about helping in the end.

See also: Armed with 17,000 tonnes of salt, Surrey launches snow plow tracker

See also: Remember to clear snow from your sidewalks, Surrey

Blizzards like what we’re experiencing this week can cause some real inconvenience and even danger to some people.

But these snow storms also afford us with an opportunity to help others, particularly the elderly or people with disabilities.

Be sure to check on your neighbours during this icy snap. You might help them make certain their water taps are turned off so their pipes don’t freeze and burst.

You might shovel their sidewalk or driveway. Doing so may prevent a slip that could result in a broken hip or worse.

Same with helping your neighbours collect their mail, pick up groceries or whatever.

So be as pure as the driven snow and, to the best of your ability, get useful out there.

Help, where help is needed.

Take initiative.

It will be appreciated.

And even if it isn’t, you will feel warm inside, all the same, for knowing that you’ve done a good deed.

Now-Leader

See also: Surrey RCMP urge drivers to take it slow in the snow

See also: Surrey getting new tool to clear snow from sidewalks