Now is the perfect time to grab a shovel, and help out a neighbour who can’t clear snow on their own. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Opinion

OUR VIEW: S’no time like now to help others as winter hits Surrey

Snow storms afford us with an opportunity to help others, particularly the elderly or people with disabilities

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

Charles Dickens was definitely not thinking about a blizzard when he opened his book, A Tale of Two Cities, with those famous words. Still, taken entirely out of context his sentence can also apply to this cold snap we’re having, and its resulting heaps of snow.

There’s nothing quite like a good dump of the white stuff to reveal who’s what, as they say.

Some people help you push your car out of the snow simply to be helpful. Others will push to get you out of their way. No matter the motivation, it’s all about helping in the end.

See also: Armed with 17,000 tonnes of salt, Surrey launches snow plow tracker

See also: Remember to clear snow from your sidewalks, Surrey

Blizzards like what we’re experiencing this week can cause some real inconvenience and even danger to some people.

But these snow storms also afford us with an opportunity to help others, particularly the elderly or people with disabilities.

Be sure to check on your neighbours during this icy snap. You might help them make certain their water taps are turned off so their pipes don’t freeze and burst.

You might shovel their sidewalk or driveway. Doing so may prevent a slip that could result in a broken hip or worse.

Same with helping your neighbours collect their mail, pick up groceries or whatever.

So be as pure as the driven snow and, to the best of your ability, get useful out there.

Help, where help is needed.

Take initiative.

It will be appreciated.

And even if it isn’t, you will feel warm inside, all the same, for knowing that you’ve done a good deed.

Now-Leader

See also: Surrey RCMP urge drivers to take it slow in the snow

See also: Surrey getting new tool to clear snow from sidewalks

See also: Wondering why your Surrey street hasn’t been snow plowed? Here’s why

Previous story
COLUMN: ‘We all know that cancer sucks. I learned exactly why.’
Next story
B.C. VIEWS: Time to listen to the doctors and legalize opioid drugs

Just Posted

Cloverdale neighbourhood’s last acreage slated for subdivision

Neighbour, environmentalist express concern for wildlife

VIDEO: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Sales of Surrey-brewed beer help bar/restaurant employees deal with mental health issues

Russell Brewing’s Belgian Table Beer made in partnership with Mind the Bar non-profit

North Surrey rec centre opens as extreme weather shelter

City OKs more civic space to be used, after opening clubhouse for homeless to sleep in at Tom Binnie Park

Squatters may have been sheltering in Surrey barn before it burned down Tuesday night

Firefighters say nobody was injured in the single-alarm fire, in the 14000-block of 60A Avenue

VIDEO: White Rock family enters hot housing market with igloo

Snow home located off Marine Drive

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Six years after fatal crash, family frustrated with court delays

Eileen Kleinfelder, 67, of Chilliwack died in head-on crash in Abbotsford in 2012

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read