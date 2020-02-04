OUR VIEW: Shopping at Surrey’s stores can help save jobs

The Rona in Newton is a recent addition to the growing list of retail store closures in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Remember reading that short story in grade school about a dystopian future where everyone becomes so dependent on computers that people devolve into these blob-potato things with only one big long finger left, for pushing buttons?

Everything was done from one chair – no need for legs, if you don’t have to go anywhere. Everything available to you at the push of a button.

Clearly we’re a far ways from that.

But if you’ve noticed everyone walking around with their necks bent down, staring into their smartphones, we do seem to be on our way, don’t we?

Clearly, shopping online does have its certain appeals – convenience obviously being one of them. But it’s also important to get out into the real physical world, if you are able. Get some fresh air, and stretch those legs of yours as you shop at your local bricks-and-mortar stores.

Here’s why.

When you support your local stores, you support local jobs.

READ ALSO: Surrey retailers on losing end of online purchasing trend

Jobs for your neighbours, jobs for your kids – maybe even your own job.

Our story, under the headline “Surrey retailers on losing end of online purchasing trend,” looks at the growing catalogue of local retail stores, and many jobs along with them, that have forever slipped into history thanks in no small part to today’s growing digital economy. Locally we’ve seen Safeway stores, Sears, Zellers, Target, Forever 21 and a litany of other stores – most recently Rona’s store in Newton among them – permanently closed.

So there is a real human cost, in our pursuit of deals and convenience, to purchasing everything online. Of course, we’re not suggesting you shouldn’t order stuff online. That would be silly.

But, every once in a while, it’s good to venture out to your local stores, browse those shelves, and converse with real live people who really need their retail jobs to get by.

Besides, some social interaction in the real world can never hurt, right?

– Now-Leader



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter