The Rona in Newton is a recent addition to the growing list of retail store closures in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

OUR VIEW: Shopping at Surrey’s stores can help save jobs

When you support your local stores, you support local jobs

Remember reading that short story in grade school about a dystopian future where everyone becomes so dependent on computers that people devolve into these blob-potato things with only one big long finger left, for pushing buttons?

Everything was done from one chair – no need for legs, if you don’t have to go anywhere. Everything available to you at the push of a button.

Clearly we’re a far ways from that.

But if you’ve noticed everyone walking around with their necks bent down, staring into their smartphones, we do seem to be on our way, don’t we?

Clearly, shopping online does have its certain appeals – convenience obviously being one of them. But it’s also important to get out into the real physical world, if you are able. Get some fresh air, and stretch those legs of yours as you shop at your local bricks-and-mortar stores.

Here’s why.

When you support your local stores, you support local jobs.

READ ALSO: Surrey retailers on losing end of online purchasing trend

Jobs for your neighbours, jobs for your kids – maybe even your own job.

Our story, under the headline “Surrey retailers on losing end of online purchasing trend,” looks at the growing catalogue of local retail stores, and many jobs along with them, that have forever slipped into history thanks in no small part to today’s growing digital economy. Locally we’ve seen Safeway stores, Sears, Zellers, Target, Forever 21 and a litany of other stores – most recently Rona’s store in Newton among them – permanently closed.

So there is a real human cost, in our pursuit of deals and convenience, to purchasing everything online. Of course, we’re not suggesting you shouldn’t order stuff online. That would be silly.

But, every once in a while, it’s good to venture out to your local stores, browse those shelves, and converse with real live people who really need their retail jobs to get by.

Besides, some social interaction in the real world can never hurt, right?

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis challenges hurt B.C. economy

Just Posted

Surrey deer carcass case closed

Investigation launched following complaint Surrey firefighter strung up deer carcass in fire hall

Surrey emergency crews respond to duplex fire in Whalley

Nobody found inside the home, Surrey Fire Service says

Surrey-area athletes prep for Special Olympics Canada Winter Games

Twin brothers among Team B.C. athletes headed to Thunder Bay

All SFU campuses close but public schools remain open in Lower Mainland

Up to 20 centimetres of snow expected in some areas

OUR VIEW: Shopping at Surrey’s stores can help save jobs

When you support your local stores, you support local jobs

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Man missing after avalanche in B.C.’s Peace region

Group of snowmobilers were just south of Chetwynd when an avalanche occurred

B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed

Indigenous woman detained, not arrested, at northern B.C. pipeline checkpoint, RCMP say

The woman and two others told the RCMP they were delivering supplies to a camp down the road

B.C. union construction dispute directed to Labour Relations Board

Building Trades celebrate as B.C. Supreme Court declines case

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

Most Read