OUR VIEW: Respect your neighbours, Surrey

Blowing up one firework, after another, after another, after another from dusk and dawn is not what good neighbours are made of

Once again we find ourselves in the undoubtedly scariest time of the year for pets.

That’s Halloween on Oct. 31 and Diwali on Nov. 4, when fireworks will be lighting up the night skies, freaking out Fido.

The RCMP will field a plethora of angry phone calls from residents who are riled by the cacophony.

Of course, pleas to people who’ll be setting off fireworks to be reasonable will, for many of them, fall on deaf ears.

We’re not saying don’t have fun. We are saying that blowing up one firework, after another, after another, after another between dusk and dawn is not what good neighbours are made of.

That’s what jerks do. Don’t be a jerk.

READ ALSO: Be visible on Halloween night, Surrey Mounties warn

On the flip side, if someone wants to legally shoot off some fireworks for a short period of time, at a reasonable hour, it’s also probably a good call for residents to exercise some patience.

Fireworks are not allowed in this city without a special permit issued by the Surrey Fire Service’s Fire Prevention Branch and require a certificate of liability insurance covering a minimum of $2 million in potential damage.

Moreover, under the city’s fireworks bylaw they can’t be possessed by people under age 18 and violations carry a minimum fine of $100 and maximum fine of $5,000, plus the cost of prosecution.

Sad to say the deterrent is futile, however, witnessed by the vast number of fireworks that typically get seized by police.

Remember, one person’s party is another person’s pain in the posterior. Be safe, have fun, but don’t be a jerk.

