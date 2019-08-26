Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum poses with an example of a Surrey Police cruiser after his State of the City Address at Civic Hotel on May 7. (Photo: Amy Reid)

OUR VIEW: Province must ensure transparency in Surrey’s policing transition

It’s good news that a higher level of government will now oversee plan

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum and his remaining Safe Surrey Coalition council mates have journeyed along a rough road in getting to this point in the transition plan from the Surrey RCMP to a city police force.

Some will argue their bumpy ride has largely been self-inflicted, by way of a lack of public transparency and consultation on the matter.

Whatever your position on this transition plan, you have to credit McCallum for remaining faithful to the promises he made to Surrey voters on the campaign trail.

All too often politicians at all levels fail to deliver on their promises, or toss their vows aside once elected.

Nobody can justifiably accuse McCallum of this and he deserves credit for sticking to his game, at least.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth’s green-lighting of Surrey’s intention to transition to a city force has pretty much carved the Surrey RCMP’s epitaph in stone, though much has yet to be accomplished and revealed.

It is good news that a higher level of government – the provincial government – will now oversee this plan.

Hopefully critics’ concerns will be allayed by a new spirit of openness as to the details and development at this stage of the transition.

Many taxpayers feel left out of the loop thus far, but with the province’s involvement the sphere of influence, and accountability, has grown beyond the confines of city hall to a much larger arena.

This project is a massive undertaking, obviously, and demands nothing less than the best efforts of all levels of government if it is to be done right.

edit@surreynowleader.com
