OUR VIEW: Now it’s up to you, Surrey

It’s up to you, and people like you, to build the best council and school board available to you

You’ve already read it or heard it probably more times than you’d care to count, but we can’t stress enough the importance of getting out to vote on Saturday (Oct. 15).

It’s astounding, really, how few people bother to vote considering the profound impact a city council or school board decision or policy can have on your life – on your neighbourhood, your road, your city services, your city taxes, your dwelling, on public safety and any application you might bring before them.

A mere 32.89 per cent of eligible voters – only 110,920 of the city’s 337,289 eligible voters – got out to do their civic duty during the 2018 election. Hopefully more of us will turn out to vote this time out.

Surrey voters will be electing a mayor, eight councillors and 20 school trustees.

Be sure to make your vote count.

In past months we’ve published many a story on civic politics and platforms.

Also, in an effort to help you sort out who, according to you, has the right stuff to represent you for the next four years, we’ve produced an eight-page Election Guide for you to check out. You’ll find it online at surreynowleader.com/e-editions.

It’s up to you, and people like you, to build the best council and school board available to you.

If you get the results you want, great.

But if you don’t, despite getting out to vote, you’ve still earned the right to kvetch over the next four years about what’s going on at city hall.

And don’t forget those many people around the world who don’t have a right to cast a vote like we do here.

Think about it.

– Now-Leader



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Election 2022Surrey