Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum says residents don’t want ride-hailing – he knows this because he’s been out talking to people in the community. Which community is that, we ask? (Now-Leader and Flikr photos)

Opinion

OUR VIEW: McCallum’s futile crusade against Uber is embarrassing for Surrey

Mayor’s claim that majority of residents don’t want ride-hailing is simply laughable

“Completely wrong.”

“Entrapment.”

“Pure silliness.”

Indeed, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s tactics to keep Uber out of Surrey – not to mention his crusade against ride-hailing in the first place – were being met with scorn and ridicule Monday.

McCallum told media Monday that 18 infraction warnings were handed out to Uber drivers since Friday. He also said there will be no more warnings – if caught operating in Surrey, they will be fined $500.

All this tough talk comes after the city sent a letter to Uber Friday telling it to cease its operations, which Uber shrugged off and “declined.”

It’s no secret who the mayor is looking out for here. We all know his supporters in the taxi industry played a big role in putting him in office a second time in Surrey.

SEE MORE: Surrey bylaw’s tactics with Uber drivers deemed ‘entrapment’ and ‘completely wrong’

While it’s understandable that McCallum would act to protect the jobs of an industry that helped land him the mayor’s seat, it’s also easy to see why he would be criticized for ignoring the wishes of the city as a whole.

But if you ask him, he would tell you he isn’t ignoring residents at all, rather, he is listening to them.

“A large majority of our residents do not support ride-hailing in Surrey,” McCallum has previously stated, even being quoted as saying he knows this because he has been out in the community speaking to residents.

We have to wonder, which community was that?

Read page 7 in tomorrow’s issue of the Now-Leader and then try to tell us Surrey doesn’t want ride-hailing. Furthermore, of the many letters we have received, not one has been in support of McCallum’s ill-advised war with Uber.

And among the hundreds of comments on our Facebook and Twitter, we could only find a few that didn’t want ride-hailing.

Finally, while hardly scientific, 82 per cent of the 3,117 people who took our web poll (take it below) said they want ride-hailing.

For a slate that promised to listen to residents, it’s clear Safe Surrey is tone deaf – or is plugging its ears – when it comes to ride-hailing in Surrey.

Either way, it’s not a good look.

– Now-Leader



edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Ontario ride-hailing experience has implications for Surrey

Just Posted

McCallum declares Feb. 1, 2020 RCMP ‘Appreciation Day’ in Surrey

This year is the centennial anniversary of the national police force

Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey

‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies

Cloverdale stamp club looking for new members

Surrey-based group meets every second and fourth Monday of the month

Locke calls for brake on Surrey policing plan, says First Nations not consulted

Surrey City Councillor Brenda Locke wants immediate suspension of city’s policing transition process

Surrey RCMP ask for help finding 18-year-old David Talero

Police say he was last seen on Jan. 20 at about 10:47 a.m. in 13400 block of 108th Avenue

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Party bus door fault for years ahead of Langley woman’s death: Coroner

Tuesday report classifed Chelsea James’ death accidental, but was critical of bus inspection process

Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

One tree found with four taps in Mount Doug Park

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal

Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it

INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island

Landowner hearings begin for Trans Mountain expansion in Alberta

Detailed route talks start in Spruce Grove, in B.C. communities soon

Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter also up for six awards, including Artist of the Year

Most Read