This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Photo courtesy NIAID-RML via AP.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Photo courtesy NIAID-RML via AP.

OUR VIEW: It’s up to us to finish this pandemic

Half-hearted efforts earn a failing grade where this battle is concerned

Fans of Greek mythology will know the story of Sisyphus.

This poor fellow’s punishment in Hades was to roll a giant boulder up to the top of a great hill, only to have it roll back down each time he reached the top. Let’s not be Sisyphus.

On Tuesday, we finally received some good news, after 15 dark months of COVID-19 pandemic, concerning the provincial government’s four-step plan to re-open B.C.

Premier John Horgan, despite his cheerful delivery of this welcomed news, stressed the re-opening will occur methodically, “based on where the science takes us” and by putting safety first.

As he put it, we don’t want to “lurch forward only to have to lurch back.”

READ ALSO: B.C. re-opening plan not like ‘flick of switch,’ Surrey Board of Trade CEO warns

COVID-19 clearly is a formidable foe, and if we drop our guard, it will surely roll back over us.

Simply put, this war is ours to blow if we don’t be careful and use our common sense. That goes for you, for us and for them. Everybody.

Let’s not be the runner who gets cocky in the final stretch of the race, only to see somebody whistle past for the win. The football player who blows his touchdown by starting to celebrate before he reaches the end zone, and gets tackled for his just reward.

Let’s be winners, and defeat this horrible virus. Let’s not be fools by dropping our guard and failing to socially distance, wear our masks or abide by all the other health regulations still in place.

Half-hearted efforts earn a failing grade where this battle is concerned.

Let’s beat this thing together, with vigilance, unabated effort and stubborn resolve.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusEditorial Surrey OUR VIEW Now-Leader opinion

Previous story
ZYTARUK: Surrey journalist been there, still doing that

Just Posted

xx
BREAKIUNG: Pedestrian reportedly hit in Cloverdale

Drivers being asked to avoid Fraser Highway and 184th Street and use 64th Avenue instead

Scales of justice at Vancouver law courts. (File photo)
Surrey lawyer suspended again

John (Jack) Joseph Jacob Hittrich, called to the bar in 1986, is suspended for two months starting June 1 for professional misconduct

The “Metro” rental-housing complex in North Surrey. (submitted photo)
Surrey’s newest all-rental complex boasts 514 homes next to SkyTrain

July 1 is opening date for ‘Metro’ project

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Photo courtesy NIAID-RML via AP.
OUR VIEW: It’s up to us to finish this pandemic

Half-hearted efforts earn a failing grade where this battle is concerned

Coastal FC girls hold a practice at South Surrey Athletic Park last fall. (Aaron Hinks photo)
‘Club-only’ play caveat ‘gutted people’ after restart excitement: Coastal FC executive director

South Surrey soccer club was under impression that games would be allowed throughout travel region

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to a deal to become an analyst with American-based Turner Sports.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer signed a multi-year deal to become a studio analyst with American-based Turner Sports on Wednesday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A new B.C. public health order expected this week will allow faith groups to host in-person, indoor services. (Facebook/Dan Moskovitz)
‘A man-made miracle’: Indoor faith services set to return as part of B.C.’s restart plan

Rabbi Dan Moskovitz says science and everyday citizens following health guidelines are to thank for the return of in-person gatherings

Downtown areas across B.C. have emerged from a bleak winter, with business closures and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
Return to offices up next in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Tourism businesses can start to take bookings again

The area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed following a fatal vehicle collision on May 26. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
UPDATE: Kelowna Secondary Students killed in single vehicle crash

The three occupants who died in the car crash were grade 12 students at the school

People gather next to the Lachine Canal on a warm spring day in Montreal, Saturday, May 15, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. A machine learning model used health data collected routinely to predict the majority of people most likely to develop the disease, says the lead author of a study that suggests the findings could be used to create targeted prevention programs years before someone develops the disease. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Knowing diabetes risk years ahead could mean targeted prevention, lower costs: study

The data can help develop targeted population-wide strategies to reduce disease prevalence among high-risk groups

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Watchdog says immigration applicants need easier access to info on their files

‘They need to give more information without having to wait for people to ask for it’

Most Read