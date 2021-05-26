OUR VIEW: It’s up to us to finish this pandemic

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Photo courtesy NIAID-RML via AP.

Fans of Greek mythology will know the story of Sisyphus.

This poor fellow’s punishment in Hades was to roll a giant boulder up to the top of a great hill, only to have it roll back down each time he reached the top. Let’s not be Sisyphus.

On Tuesday, we finally received some good news, after 15 dark months of COVID-19 pandemic, concerning the provincial government’s four-step plan to re-open B.C.

Premier John Horgan, despite his cheerful delivery of this welcomed news, stressed the re-opening will occur methodically, “based on where the science takes us” and by putting safety first.

As he put it, we don’t want to “lurch forward only to have to lurch back.”

COVID-19 clearly is a formidable foe, and if we drop our guard, it will surely roll back over us.

Simply put, this war is ours to blow if we don’t be careful and use our common sense. That goes for you, for us and for them. Everybody.

Let’s not be the runner who gets cocky in the final stretch of the race, only to see somebody whistle past for the win. The football player who blows his touchdown by starting to celebrate before he reaches the end zone, and gets tackled for his just reward.

Let’s be winners, and defeat this horrible virus. Let’s not be fools by dropping our guard and failing to socially distance, wear our masks or abide by all the other health regulations still in place.

Half-hearted efforts earn a failing grade where this battle is concerned.

Let’s beat this thing together, with vigilance, unabated effort and stubborn resolve.

