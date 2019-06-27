OUR VIEW: Hey Surrey, make safety a summer must

If you have children, you might want to pin this editorial on your fridge

Summer is upon us, and with all the fun and adventure that comes with it, there’s also the potential for danger.

For example, we typically see a spike in young children falling from second-storey windows that have been left open to let in fresh air, and are made accessible to tots by furniture pushed up against window sills. The fixes in this case are obvious, and yet youngsters still fall.

Surrey Mounties have issued safety tips for parents to consider. If you have children, you might want to pin this editorial on your fridge.

Some tips venture into the inherently obvious, but nevertheless need to be heeded. Like the one concerning imitation guns.

Gone are the days when kids can carry their Daisy BB gun down the street without potentially drawing what will be a certainly scary police response, at best.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP provide summer safety tips as school lets out

Many pellet guns sold today resemble real-deal assault rifles.We shouldn’t have to say this but, please don’t let your child wander around with one of these. Just, don’t.

Police also warn parents not to assume their children aren’t using drugs, and to keep ever vigilant on what junior is up to, particularly concerning the toll horrendously dangerous drugs like fentanyl or carfentanyl have taken on society. Some mistakes in life don’t afford second chances.

Online safety, like the subject matter of other tips, is a year-round concern. Cyberbullying, sexting and luring are some of the many dangers that confront children using social media these days. Again, know what your children are up to.

In general, know where your children are going, and with whom. And if you’re enjoying a public event with them, set a meeting place beforehand in case someone gets lost.

See a theme here? Spend more time with your kids.

Remember, there are plenty of wholesome summer activities to be enjoyed that don’t involve replica guns, using drugs or being on the internet.

Anyone up for a game of catch?

