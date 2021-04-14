Surrey farmland (File photo)

Surrey farmland (File photo)

OUR VIEW: Hey Surrey, don’t squash the squashes

Clearly more respect for other peoples’ property and livelihood is in order here

In case you haven’t noticed, all kinds of people have discovered the Great Outdoors since the pandemic hit.

It’s getting harder to find a path you can enjoy all to yourself.

Of course, where you have people, you have problems. While council was dealing with a corporate report on renewing the government shared-cost transfer arrangement for the Colebrook Dyking District on Monday night, it was revealed that some of our citizenry have been less than thoughtful when it comes to respecting Surrey’s farmland and dykes.

This, Councillor Jack Hundial noted, is actually private property and as much as the City of Surrey is encouraging residents to go outside for a breath of fresh air, farmers have raised concern that people have been straying off into their fields.

So what Hundial suggests is that the city embark on an educational “process” to remind folks not to squash the squashes, so to speak.

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor wants residents to pick up litter

He’d like to see improved signage to create public awareness that the dykes are farmer-owned and, while some people like nothing better than to let Rover loose for a good run, chasing butterflies or whatever, the property owner might well think otherwise.

Linda Annis wants to see a social media campaign set up to inform people that it’s “just not on” for them to go traipsing across the food supply.

“It’s really important we get ahead of this,” she says.

Clearly more respect for other peoples’ property and livelihood is in order here.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of SurreyCoronavirusEditorial Surrey OUR VIEW Now-Leader opinionFarming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OPINION: B.C.’s COVID rules suppress the practices of religious minorities

Just Posted

Recycling day in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey says no to fining residents for putting wrong items in disposal bins

Council rejects corporate report recommending penalties and fines be issued for garbage, recycling and organics contamination

Surrey-area family physician Dr. Inderjit “Andy” Jassal in a photo posted to gofundme.com.
Friends rally to help family of Surrey doctor dead of heart attack at age 42

‘The medical community is a tight knit community; many knew Andy well’

The Fraser Valley Bandits chose Surrey native Adam Paige in the second round of the 2021 CEBL Draft. (Contributed photo)
Former Semiahmoo hoops star ‘really excited’ for chance to play close to home

Adam Paige drafted by the CEBL’s Fraser Valley Bandits

Two members of Surrey’s COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team (CCET) get ready to hit the beat. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey cops see surge in non-compliance with COVID-19 public health orders

The CCET issued 18 violation tickets totalling nearly $17,000 in fines last week

Surrey farmland (File photo)
OUR VIEW: Hey Surrey, don’t squash the squashes

Clearly more respect for other peoples’ property and livelihood is in order here

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

A screenshot from a Nuu-chah-nulth healing song and performance created in collaboration between Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso. (Screenshot from YouTube)
WATCH: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso share dance and inspiration.

Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Health Canada releases guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission at home

Improve indoor air quality by opening up your windows and doors, among the encouraged ventilation measures

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Flow Academy is not accepting membership applications from anybody who has received a dose of the vaccine, according to a password-protected membership application form. (Submitted image)
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health has already issued a ticket to Flow Academy for non-compliance with public health orders

MP Todd Doherty took to Facebook after his family recently received threats. (Todd Doherty, MP Facebook photo)
‘I don’t run and I don’t hide’: Cariboo MP says RCMP probing threats made against family

Todd Doherty has also notified House of Commons Protective Services

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Calls for government transparency in COVID data continue as B.C.’s 3rd wave wears on

Social media, where both information and misinformation can spread like wildfire, has not helped

The music video for “Green and Blue” featured a Willington Care Centre in Burnaby as well as some of the volunteers and employees. (Screenshot/Todd Richard)
‘Green and Blue’: B.C. country musician releases tribute song for front-line workers

Richard’s new single has been viewed more than 3,000 times on his YouTube channel

An unidentified B.C. man said, in a human rights complaint, that he was refused a contract job after refusing to wear a mask when asked to by an on-site manager. (Unsplash)
Religious B.C. man lodges human rights complaint after fired for refusing to wear a mask

Worker’s claim that ‘to cover up our face infringes on our God-given ability to breathe’ dismissed by B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

Most Read