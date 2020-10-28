Pixabay image

Pixabay image

OUR VIEW: Grow up and join the fight against COVID-19 in Surrey

All of us in Surrey need to ask ourselves if we are on the right side of the fight against COVID-19, or are we not

There comes a time when too many sailors sink the lifeboat, too many cooks spoil the broth, too many weights tip the scales.

And so here we are today, in the second wave of the pandemic, the province having broken no less than four new COVID-19 case records in the past week alone.

Still we have reckless fools – we’re trying to be polite here – staging parties, having big-crowd weddings, and otherwise snubbing their noses at the few meagre tools we have available to fight this coronavirus, namely social-distancing, hand-sanitizing, wearing masks and exercising common sense.

More people will get sick, and more people will die, as long as selfish clowns continue down their seemingly care-free path of I, me, mine.

It’s high time these people – and we all know more than one or two of them – grow up and commit themselves to joining the effort to curb this pandemic.

READ ALSO: Weddings, funerals have ‘potential to become a super-spreader’ event: Fraser Health

Grown ups don’t leave the heavy lifting for others.

They don’t whine about having to wear a mask in a store, when the intention is to keep themselves and others safe. Such a big inconvenience.

Grown ups realize that raging about your own personal rights, real or imagined, will always fall on deaf ears when it’s so abundantly clear that the allegedly aggrieved don’t give a tinkers damn about anybody but themselves. If you don’t care about other people’s concerns, why should they care about yours?

Grown ups consider how their behaviour affects others, and grown ups care about how to help others pass through things like pandemics instead of being a hindrance to that end.

Basically, we all need to ask ourselves if we are on the right side of this public health effort, or are we not.

And if we are not, well, it’s past high time that we grow up.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Editorial Surrey OUR VIEW Now-Leader opinion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ZYTARUK: Votes come at a premium price. Time to pay the tab

Just Posted

partial graphic used in "Get Serious" campaign by Surrey business groups.
‘Get Serious’ message about COVID pushed by Surrey business groups fearing ‘economic shutdown’

‘Different social media messages will be sent out daily with significant messaging…’

A healthcare worker uses a grabber to hand a woman a piece of paper at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No ‘safe six’ for household gatherings in Fraser Health as region leads B.C. in COVID cases

Majority of new cases are now emerging in Fraser Health

Pixabay image
OUR VIEW: Grow up and join the fight against COVID-19 in Surrey

All of us in Surrey need to ask ourselves if we are on the right side of the fight against COVID-19, or are we not

Stock photo
Pair’s lawsuit dismissed against Fraser Valley soccer association and churches

Judge in Abbotsford calls claims against 14 defendants ‘an abuse of the court’s process’

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey receives $16M in federal funding for 33 units of affordable housing

Funding part of the government’s Rapid Housing Initiative

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Premier-elect John Horgan and cabinet ministers are sworn in for the first time at Government House in Victoria, July 18, 2017. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Pandemic payments have to wait for B.C. vote count, swearing-in

Small businesses advised to apply even if they don’t qualify

The B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch has issued a decision about the actions of an elementary school teacher in Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley elementary teacher suspended for grabbing, shoving, yelling at kids

Roxann Rojas will lose her legal authority to teach for two weeks from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7, 2020

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A raccoon paid a visit to a Toronto Tim Hortons on Oct. 22, 2020. (shecallsmedrew/Twitter)
Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Lawrence Nadessan, 44, was last seen on Oct. 24 at 11:30 p.m. in Maple Ridge.
Maple Ridge man missing since Saturday is extremely out of character, family says

Cameras saw him leaving home, not dressed for the weather

A group of Abbotsford secondary principals’s and vice-principals are at a retreat in Whistler this weekend. (Whistler.com photo)
Abbotsford principals attend retreat in Whistler despite COVID-19 gathering restrictions

Reported group of 20 did follow COVID-19 protocols during Whistler Pro-D event, says school district

The duffel bags were found to contain 84 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $1.2 million and 198 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at approximately $960,000. Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
2 men accused of fleeing border agents near U.S.-B.C. border with $2M in drugs

Cocaine and methamphetamine seized by U.S. law enforcement in remote Idaho area near Canadian border

Most Read