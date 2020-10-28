OUR VIEW: Grow up and join the fight against COVID-19 in Surrey

All of us in Surrey need to ask ourselves if we are on the right side of the fight against COVID-19, or are we not

There comes a time when too many sailors sink the lifeboat, too many cooks spoil the broth, too many weights tip the scales.

And so here we are today, in the second wave of the pandemic, the province having broken no less than four new COVID-19 case records in the past week alone.

Still we have reckless fools – we’re trying to be polite here – staging parties, having big-crowd weddings, and otherwise snubbing their noses at the few meagre tools we have available to fight this coronavirus, namely social-distancing, hand-sanitizing, wearing masks and exercising common sense.

More people will get sick, and more people will die, as long as selfish clowns continue down their seemingly care-free path of I, me, mine.

It’s high time these people – and we all know more than one or two of them – grow up and commit themselves to joining the effort to curb this pandemic.

READ ALSO: Weddings, funerals have ‘potential to become a super-spreader’ event: Fraser Health

Grown ups don’t leave the heavy lifting for others.

They don’t whine about having to wear a mask in a store, when the intention is to keep themselves and others safe. Such a big inconvenience.

Grown ups realize that raging about your own personal rights, real or imagined, will always fall on deaf ears when it’s so abundantly clear that the allegedly aggrieved don’t give a tinkers damn about anybody but themselves. If you don’t care about other people’s concerns, why should they care about yours?

Grown ups consider how their behaviour affects others, and grown ups care about how to help others pass through things like pandemics instead of being a hindrance to that end.

Basically, we all need to ask ourselves if we are on the right side of this public health effort, or are we not.

And if we are not, well, it’s past high time that we grow up.

– Now-Leader



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Editorial Surrey OUR VIEW Now-Leader opinion