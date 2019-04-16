OUR VIEW: Gas prices are ungodly

We could all use some divine intervention here

This coming long weekend marks major religious holidays of great significance – for Christians, Good Friday and Easter Sunday – and for Sikhs, Vaisakhi, with their massive annual parade in Newton expected to draw more than 300,000 people.

With all this spiritual vibe in the air, what say we all offer up a prayer for lower gas prices?

It’s not quite like ancient plagues of locusts, frogs and burning rain, but we are clearly dealing with a plague of our own. As this editorial was being written, local gas prices at some stations was at an absurd $1.699 per litre, and that’s just for regular.

These were the highest gas prices in all of North America, right here.

This editorial was written before Tuesday night’s Alberta provincial election, when pundits were laying odds on Jason Kenney’s United Conservatives defeating Rachel Notley’s NDP. In the event of his winning, Kenney was promising, like some modern petroleum horseman of the gas price apocalypse, to “turn off the taps” to B.C. over our provincial government’s position on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

As they say, you never know how much your bad luck is shielding you from your worse luck.

We’ve got the bad luck; don’t need the worse.

According to the Canadian Automobile Association’s gas tracker, as this editorial was being written, the average gas price per litre in Ontario was $1.209, in Alberta $1.197, in Manitoba $1.242, in Quebec $1.292, in Saskatchewan $1.274, in P.E.I. $1.300, in Newfoundland/Labrador $1.319, in New Brunswick $1.298, in Nova Scotia, $1.296 and here in B.C., $1.545.

We could all use some divine intervention here.

