OUR VIEW: Funny how that happens

Phase one of Surrey’s light rail transit project now $1.65 billion. In 2015, it was $1.25 billion

So now the price tag for the first phase of Surrey’s light rail transit project is $1.65 billion. In 2015, we were told it would be $1.25 billion.

It’s no surprise, as the bill for major projects like these, especially involving government, often hyper-inflate. Other examples of overruns include construction of the Port Mann, Fast Ferries and renovation of BC Place. Funny how that happens.

Besides aggravating taxpayers, TransLink’s latest news fuels the cause of those who are opposed to light rail and argue that SkyTrain should be extended instead.

But then again, if they did go for the SkyTrain plan, there would probably be cost overruns on that, too.

