OUR VIEW: Find a fix and make gas cheaper

We’re already ICBC’d, BC Hydro’d, Fortis’d, TransLink’d, fee-d and taxed to the point of tears.

The line of argumentation in this editorial is admittedly not a hard sell.

But we thought we’d lend our voice to the outcry, nevertheless, simply because the situation calls for it.

So let’s get to it: What is going on with these punishing gas prices of late? Why us? Did we offend someone on Mount Olympus?

They say we British Columbians are now paying the highest prices in all of North America when we fill up at the pumps — or top-up, rather, because you practically need a bank loan to fill your tank these days.

This galactic rise in gas prices, of course, means that everything transported here in vehicles that require gasoline to move will also go up in price, such as food, clothing, household goods – pretty much anything and everything you might find under the category of basic needs.

British Columbians already pay ludicrous housing charges in the form of mortgage payments and rent. And we’re ICBC’d, BC Hydro’d, Fortis’d, TransLink’d, fee-d and taxed to the point of tears.

Clearly, something’s gotta give here.

Some might think it unfair to expect our prime minister and premier to have a magic fix for this terrible gouging we are being subjected to here in Beautiful British Columbia, but if ever there was a time for magic, gentlemen, the time is now.

So get on your wizard hats and find a fix. Better than having to don helmets to repel all the rotten fruit that could well be coming your way at election time if this sorry situation continues as is, or worsens.

