OUR VIEW: Fentanyl peddlers need to go to jail

In Surrey alone 117 people died of fentanyl-related drug overdoses in 2017

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Judges need to get tougher on those who peddle fentanyl.

Recently in Vancouver provincial court, a man pleaded guilty to possessing heroin and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking. A police officer stopped him after the rental car he was driving crossed a solid yellow line. He was sitting on a folded knife and the officer seized 41 baggies. Ten contained powder cocaine, two heroin and fentanyl, and 29 rock cocaine.

The judge found that while the man’s “criminal conduct was serious and his degree of moral responsibility was high,” he since turned his life around for the better, is a “changed person,” and so handed him a suspended sentence with three years’ probation.

The Crown had argued a jail sentence of 18 months was fit and appropriate.

READ ALSO: Fentanyl dealers deserve more time behind bars

READ ALSO: B.C. judge calls for harsher sentences for fentanyl dealers

While each case needs to be judged on its own circumstances, when it comes to peddling deadly fentanyl, we argue, there should be no room for such breaks from judges.

It doesn’t take much fentanyl to kill a person, and drug users are dying from overdoses nationwide. According to the BC Coroners Service, here in Surrey alone 117 people died of fentanyl-related drug overdoses in 2017. In 2016 the number of deaths was 74, in 2015 there were 11 deaths and eight in 2014.

In 2013, four people died from fentanyl overdosing in Surrey and three died in 2012.

So the message judges should be sending is, do the crime, do the time – real time, not suspended sentences. According to the court, this guy to whom the judge gave a break had been selling drugs for a year prior to being arrested.


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: In 2018, ideology meets reality

Just Posted

Man hurt in Surrey’s first shooting of 2018 in Cloverdale

Police say shots were fired at 174 Street and 64 Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ crew transforms Cloverdale United Church for film shoot

Crews set up a prop graveyard that can be seen from Highway 15

Surrey residents make it big in January Marie Lapuz Youth Leadership Award

Award given out by Sher Vancouver recognizes people making a difference in LGBT community

Missing Cloverdale girl found safe and sound, Surrey RCMP say

Search was on for Megan Shields after she was last seen Tuesday night in Cloverdale

Mystery odour leads to dozens of calls

Metro Vancouver focuses attention on Border Feed Lot composting plant

VIDEO: Save Hawthorne Park members stage protest against tree cutting for road in Surrey Park

City says it’s taking down about 200 trees. Protesters claim it’s more like 2,000

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

No charges against Vancouver cop whose police dog injured suspect during arrest

A man suffered serious injuries to his arm when the dog bit him in March 2016

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

UPDATED: Police identify man killed in Burnaby fight

Jwada Hedar-Kadhim died following an altercation in an apartment

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Stealth still seeking first victory

New England wins game of runs over Vancouver in National Lacrosse League action

VIDEO: Midnight fire guts Coquitlam home

RCMP say the fire does not look suspicious

Most Read

  • OUR VIEW: Fentanyl peddlers need to go to jail

    In Surrey alone 117 people died of fentanyl-related drug overdoses in 2017