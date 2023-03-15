File photo

File photo

OUR VIEW: Confusion driving drivers to distraction

B.C.’s distracted driving laws need clarity

If you’re caught by police texting while driving, and you know you did it, seek redemption by paying your thumping $368 fine and consider it a jerk tax as some 77 people die each year in this province because of distracted driving.

But if you truly believe you’ve been wrongly accused, and you chose to fight it in court, hope appears to be on your side as, according to at least one lawyer, the cops and ICBC don’t seem to have a great handle on the letter of the law given conflicting messaging on their part.

READ ALSO: ‘Operation Hang Up’ reminds drivers to leave their devices alone while driving

READ ALSO: Police are sending incorrect messaging of law, lawyer says

During an enforcement campaign last week, a Surrey cop claimed that a driver having his or her phone loose on the passenger seat is considered distracted driving but lawyer Kyla Lee says that’s not the case and cites a B.C. Supreme Court judgment in 2019 to back up her claim.

Frankly, it’s confusing.

Also in 2019, a Surrey driver contested his ticket in court and a Judicial Justice decided that, even though the driver’s phone’s battery was dead, the wire connecting the driver’s earbuds to his phone amounted to the defendant “holding the device” and found him guilty, reasoning that “simply holding the device in a position in which it may be used constitutes the offence, even if it is temporarily inoperative.”

Our verdict? B.C.’s distracted driving laws really can drive one to distraction.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cops and Courtsdistracted drivingSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Houston’s mayor makes pitch for economic assistance

Just Posted

(Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey police ask for help finding missing senior

File photo
OUR VIEW: Confusion driving drivers to distraction

Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Surrey to get $11.4M from feds for ‘deeply, deeply’ affordable homes

White Rock homeowners have discovered they are on the hook for 20% of the damage repair bill (revised down from 30%) after a car crashed into their Thrift Avenue building on Dec. 3. (submitted photo)
Homeowners on the hook for thousands after car crashes into White Rock condo

Pop-up banner image