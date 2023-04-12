Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (File photos)

OUR VIEW: Clarity is required over Surrey policing motion ‘interpretation’

Words matter, and the need for clarity particularly in the theatres of politics and public governance

Nothing has ever come easy or without controversy during this lengthy saga of Surrey’s policing transition.

The latest furor involves the interpretation of a motion presented by Delta Mayor George Harvie, unanimously adopted by the Metro Vancouver Mayors’ Committee, that reads, “That the MVRD Board provide the City of Surrey with a letter of support requesting a provincial decision forthwith on the City’s request to have the RCMP provide policing services for the City of Surrey.”

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke says this sends a “clear message” to Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth “that Surrey should not only retain the RCMP, but a decision on this matter must be made promptly.”

Farnworth says “that’s incorrect. The letter that is on its way to me is a letter requesting a decision, not about whether it should be Surrey Police Service or the RCMP.”

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor stands by statements as rivals accuse her of issuing ‘false press release’

We have repeatedly tried up to reach Harvie, hoping he would shed light on the precise intent of his motion, but unfortunately our attempts were not successful.

The situation underlines the truism that words matter, and the need for clarity particularly in the theatres of politics and public governance.

Also standing out like a sore thumb is Locke’s admission that she signed off on a statement, not written by herself but attributed to her, that was issued by the city’s communications department on her behalf.

Locke is not wrong when she says “that’s how everybody does it.”

Still, it doesn’t make it right. The public should properly expect that the words of elected officials’ words are authored – or, even better, spoken – by themselves and are not ghostwritten. It goes to personal accountability and, let’s face it, a respect for truthfulness and reality.

Of course, elected leaders are busy people. But busy is what they signed up for when seeking public office.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Editorial Surrey OUR VIEW Now-Leader opinionSurrey Police Servicesurrey rcmp

