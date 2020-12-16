Harley Chappell is on the left in this photo which appeared on a Facebook tribute page in August of 2018. Facebook photo

Harley Chappell is on the left in this photo which appeared on a Facebook tribute page in August of 2018. Facebook photo

OUR VIEW: Chappell cannot stay on Surrey Police Board

The province should have been on top of this matter during its vetting process

Harley Chappell should resign from the Surrey Police Board. It would be the noble thing to do, and if he does not, he should be removed.

This is not to say Chappell – who posed for a photograph at a funeral, with members of the Hells Angels, two years before the police board was formed – is in any way a bad guy.

Indeed, his departure from the board would no doubt be a loss, seeing as the chief of the Semiahmoo First Nations’ input represents an important opportunity for Indigenous people to participate in the development of the fledgling Surrey Police Service.

But that said, the shadow cast over this police board by a member, who is chairman of the governance committee no less, being photographed with members of what police have described as an outlaw motorcycle gang – of which his own father had been a member – can only impede public confidence in a new police force that the nine-member board is tasked with overseeing.

READ ALSO: Farnworth says posting photo of Surrey Police Board member with Hells Angels ‘not the wisest thing to do’

This is not the first time someone in a position of authority, in Surrey or on the national stage, for that matter, has found him or herself in a pickle over a photograph. Chappell has said he has never personally been associated to the Hells Angels “in any way.”

Even if he is as pure as the driven snow, perception is a powerful force and to keep the board and new police department free of any suggestion of blemish, Chappell should fall on his sword and permit the board to turn the page on this.

All said, the province should have been on top of this matter during its vetting process. This would have spared Chappell much embarrassment.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Editorial Surrey OUR VIEW Now-Leader opinion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Churches should be open
Next story
COLUMN: Minimalist family Christmas yet again

Just Posted

Surrey homicide victim Carlos Palafox. (IHIT photo)
Second-degree murder charge laid in Carlos Palafox homicide in Surrey

Invinceable Green, 35, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 1

Andrew Poulin holds a gift bag full of gift cards after wining the first ever Cloverdale Holiday Passport contest. (Photo: Submitted)
Andrew Poulin wins Cloverdale Holiday Passport contest

Replacement for the annual Ladies Night Out, event encouraged people to shop in Cloverdale

Linda Annis, seen in Cloverdale Dec. 15, offers a familiar message for holiday shoppers: Don’t let the Grinch steal your Christmas. (Photo: Submitted)
Don’t let the Grinch steal your Christmas cheer

Linda Annis offers tips on safe shopping practices this Christmas season—both at home and at stores

Victoria police seized $30 million in fentanyl, drugs, cash and firearms during Project Juliet. (Victoria Police Department)
RCMP bust fentanyl supply chain, netting drugs and firearms, in Surrey

Fentanyl enough to supply estimated 3,965,000 lethal doses

Harley Chappell is on the left in this photo which appeared on a Facebook tribute page in August of 2018. Facebook photo
OUR VIEW: Chappell cannot stay on Surrey Police Board

The province should have been on top of this matter during its vetting process

(The Canadian Press)
Front-line workers named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year by editors

Health workers held the hands of the dying when their loved ones couldn’t be there

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom with COVID-19 who gave birth while in coma finally meets her newborn son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

A promotional masked bus is part of TransLink’s plan to get more riders to wear masks on transit. (TransLink photo)
TransLink suspends free transit on New Year’s Eve

Change being made to align with ongoing provincial COVID-19 restrictions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A plush stuffie has been made in memory of the late Mac the therapy dog who worked at University of the Fraser Valley. It is a fundraiser for Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS). (Facebook/UFV PADS Canine Counsellor Mac)
Mac the UFV therapy dog now available in stuffie form

Plush toy in the form of popular late dog part of fundraiser for Pacific Assistance Dogs Society

Jenna Hauck is a multimedia journalist with The Chilliwack Progress. (Chilliwack Progress file)
COLUMN: Minimalist family Christmas yet again

‘I enjoyed the little things that year… and it turned out to be a pretty great Christmas after all’

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
RCMP commits to changes on how it collects, uses information about protesters

Complaints commission concluded the RCMP acted reasonably for the most part

A young boy looks through the menorah during a lighting ceremony at the Calgary Jewish Community Centre on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011. COVID-19 is prompting Jews to find creative ways to safely celebrate Hanukkah this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A little bit of light:’ Jews find creative ways to observe Hanukkah during pandemic

Jews celebrate Hanukkah by lighting candles for eight nights

The search for Master Sailor Duane Earle, from Winnipeg, has concluded. The Boatswain, described as a ‘sailor’s sailor’ was not found. (Courtesy Canadian Armed Forces)
Search called off for sailor who possibly fell overboard from navy ship en route to Esquimalt

Canadian Armed Forces’ search for Boatswain Duane Earle concluded Tuesday evening

Most Read