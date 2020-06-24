A Go Fund Me campaign has been launched to help a family of seven who lost their home to this fire in Whalley on Tuesday, June 23, which Surrey firefighters tackled at 103rd Avenue and 143rd Street. (Contributed photo: Rick Chapman)

OUR VIEW: After Surrey tragedies, helpers rush in

Strangers helping strangers reminds us none of us are really alone

It is comforting to know that, in cases of personal tragedy and extreme adversity, not only family and friends but also complete strangers are more than willing to help you.

Two recent local tragedies come to mind.

On June 1, Jasvinder Singh Riar, age 31, died at work, at the Canadian National Railway’s Thornton Yard in North Surrey, leaving behind his wife, his nine-month-old son, and his mother, paternal grandmother and sister. That was one mighty responsibility he shouldered, being the sole provider for his family.

But at this time of writing, 866 donors have contributed $96,959 through a GoFundMe campaign online, toward helping his family.

READ ALSO: Go Fund Me campaign for family of CN rail worker who died at Thornton Yard in Surrey

This past Sunday, which happened to be Father’s Day, tragedy struck another local family when Surrey realtor Kashif Sheikh, 46, drowned while trying to save his daughter who had slipped into a creek near a waterfall in the Okanagan.

Sheikh leaves behind a wife and four children.

By Wednesday morning, 939 donors to a GoFundMe campaign had raised $95,230 to help Sheikh’s family.

READ ALSO: Surrey realtor drowns in Okanagan trying to save daughter

READ ALSO: Family launches fundraiser for Delta father who died rescuing daughter in Kelowna

Of course, no amount of money will ever replace these two men. But the money being raised in their memory will surely help take some of the burden off their survivors, who are undoubtedly suffering from the shock, confusion and grief that is particular to sudden and unexpected deaths.

Now, a third local fundraising initiative has been launched to help a Surrey family of seven whose home was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday in Whalley.

READ ALSO: ‘They lost everything’: Fundraiser for Surrey family of seven after fire destroys house

The fact that strangers, some of whom can ill afford it, will help others in times of need serves to remind us that ultimately none of us are really alone.

And we can all take some comfort in that.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Editorial Surrey OUR VIEW Now-Leader opinionSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
LETTER: Dog owners, sports fields are not your own personal off-leash parks
Next story
Police should not have access to data from coronavirus contact tracing apps

Just Posted

Chinese citizen identified as victim of South Surrey homicide

Bo Fan, 41, died in hospital after being dropped off with serious injuries

‘They lost everything’: Fundraiser for Surrey family of seven after fire destroys house

Early-afternoon fire quickly ripped through the two-storey house on Tuesday

OUR VIEW: After Surrey tragedies, helpers rush in

Strangers helping strangers reminds us none of us are really alone

Family launches fundraiser for Delta father who died rescuing daughter in Kelowna

There are two fundraisers, both of which will support Kashif Sheikh’s family

Turning down work: CERB causing issues for some Semiahmoo Peninsula restaurants

‘It’s the most frustrating thing I’ve encountered, ever, in my life.’

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

B.C. man sues corrections officers after fellow inmate dies in transfer van

Lawsuit claims two officers wouldn’t stop the van, despite inmates banging walls and shouting for help

Maple Ridge film studio plagued by vandalism as owner waits to reopen

Ridge Studios’ doors closed March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Food insecurity hits laid off workers, households with kids harder amid pandemic: StatsCan

Number of Canadians having trouble getting enough food went up during COVID-19

Public art stands tall in roundabout at Vedder Bridge in Fraser Valley

Crews are currently installing the canoe and paddles honouring the Ts’elxwéyeqw and Sto:lo history

University of B.C. study warns wildfire smoke could make COVID-19 symptoms worse

Lead author Jiayun Angela Yao says rapid public health action to limit smoke exposure is vital

Charges dropped against Alberta First Nations chief in violent arrest

The move comes after the RCMP dash-cam footage of Chief Allan Adam’s arrest was made public

Only 20% of B.C. workers feel ‘very comfortable’ returning to work during pandemic: poll

Only 13 per cent of workers would choose to be in the office now, Insights West poll suggested

Summerset’s 3-day drive-in benefit concert called off

Organizers of Fort Langley music festival cancel 2020 event, vow to be back in 2021 – maybe sooner

Most Read