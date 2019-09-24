OUR VIEW: Adults must step up in fight against climate change

The lives of future generations may well depend on our immediate response to this looming crisis

Out of the mouths of babes, the saying goes.

Public school children are being given a day pass by Surrey school district administration on Friday (Sept. 27) to participate in what’s being dubbed as the Vancouver Global Climate Strike.

A similar one was held in Surrey’s Holland Park on Friday Sept. 20 and it probably would have been good for the district to extend the same gesture to one of these events in our own backyard as well.

READ ALSO: Surrey school district to allow students to miss class for global climate strike

READ ALSO B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-challenged ‘climate strike’

The idea is to support children who take the initiative to combat the threat of climate change, because what could be a more pressing issue today than rallying toward ensuring our one-and-only planet Earth remains habitable for people?

Some argue these events are a product of mass hysteria, while others argue the clock is ticking down on our viability as a species if we don’t soon abandon our dependence on fossil fuels.

Some might look at their children’s involvement as a worthwhile lesson in exercising one’s franchise, while others see these “strikes” as vitally important to our continued existence.

Whatever the case, it’s hard to disagree with the assertion of Allison Richardson, of Surrey for Future, that this phenomenon is not to be seen as an opportunity for today’s adults to abdicate their responsibility to do their level-best to save this world. Children, thankfully, are lending their voices to the wake-up call, but it is we adults, Richardson rightfully notes, who must step up and take real action – now.

Let’s not let the children down. The lives of future generations may well depend on our immediate response to this looming crisis.

