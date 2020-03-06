Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux (centre) delivers toys to Salish Secondary student volunteers in December, 2019. Cadieux argues that B.C. needs to bring in pay-equity legislation. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

OPINION: We need to do more to bridge the pay gap writes Cadieux

Stephanie Cadieux argues for stand-alone, pay equity legislation

Women have been achieving success in sports, politics, and the corporate world for a long time now.

Their hard-work, dedication and commitment has enabled many businesses to thrive because of the diverse perspectives and decision making they bring to their organizations.

Sunday, March 8, 2020 is International Women’s Day — a day to celebrate the cultural, social, political and economic achievements of women. Yearly, this day is also an opportunity to celebrate the success and achievements of Surrey’s female entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Annie Christiaens is an example of a local entrepreneur who is thriving by following her dreams and taking the risk to launch her own retail shop: The Heart.

Likewise, Katrina Amurao is an example of a local business leader who has achieved success as a realtor and is one of the finalists for the 2020 Surrey Women in Business Awards in the small business category.

The success and achievements of entrepreneurs and businesswomen such as Annie and Katrina are commendable.

Following one’s dreams is often harder than it looks. As an entrepreneur, it takes gumption and a willingness to accept risk and plenty of hard work. Self-employment is not for everyone.

There are plenty of examples of women successfully climbing the corporate ladder too and excelling in careers across the spectrum from law to science to medicine.

Despite the positive examples we all know personally, research reveals women are still paid less than men even if they possess similar knowledge, skills and abilities.

Furthermore, recent research discloses that three-quarters of British Columbia’s female public sector employees fall within the public sector’s lowest salary bracket.

The province’s top-25 salary list only includes six women.

Though the public sector has made efforts to maintain balance in its male and female workforce ratio, unfortunately, British Columbia does not currently have pay equity legislation.

In other Canadian provinces where pay equity legislation is in place, the gap between men and women’s pay is significantly lower. Clearly, we can and should do more to bridge the gap — not just for the public sector — but in every sector of the workforce.

I feel strongly that it is high time we address this issue in BC and as such, have twice introduced private member’s bills in the Legislature.

The introduction of my bill is an attempt to start a real conversation on this issue in BC, with a goal to find real solutions. The proposed bill would mandate organizations with fifty or more employees to report the difference of pay between men and women.

I remain hopeful the government will recognize that equal pay is not a partisan issue and will work towards the elimination of the province’s wage gap, using the recognized best practice of stand-alone, pay-equity legislation.

Stephanie Cadieux is the MLA for Surrey South.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OUR VIEW: Virus transparency is vital

Just Posted

OPINION: We need to do more to bridge the pay gap writes Cadieux

Stephanie Cadieux argues for stand-alone, pay equity legislation

Health Minister says 21 cases have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

Eight new cases within the last day, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. bakers to compete for $10,000 on the Food Network

Owners of Happycakes, Hey! Cake This! and Shook Up Cakes to compete on “The Big Bake”

March is collectible month at Delta Hospice Cottage Charity Shoppe

Each week will feature a different themed grouping of antique, vintage and collectible items

Surrey RCMP say they find impaired driver after stopping semi with no headlights

Police say 35-year-old man was given a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

Eight new B.C. coronavirus cases, one with no travel link

Four close contacts with Iran visitor, one from Seattle

B.C. Liberal MLA criticized by NDP for claiming childcare can be ‘harmful’ to children

Childcare critic Laurie Throness says Quebec universal childcare has ‘some ill effects’ on children

B.C. vet stresses need for pet hygiene despite COVID-19 risk being low

West Kelowna’s Dr. Moshe Oz comments after dog in China tested positive for coronavirus

RCMP helping Ukrainian investigation into Iran’s downing of Flight PS752

The crash outside Tehran killed all 176 passengers and crew, including 55 Canadians

Verdict slated in trial of man charged with Abbotsford high school stabbing

Decision expected Friday morning in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

Recognition of title rights ‘still a struggle’ for First Nation after court win

Tsilhqot’in Nation is the only Indigenous group to win recognition of its Aboriginal title

Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19

‘Our government is planning for every contingency,’ Finance Minister Bill Morneau says

Okanagan apple exports to Asia seeing big dip as COVID-19 spreads

B.C. Tree Fruits said that getting fruit into China has become more difficult

‘Spring forward’ can hit already sleep-deprived Canadians hard

Health experts recommend preparing for daylight saving time

Most Read