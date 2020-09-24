LETTERS: Special community members left lasting legacy

Editor:

I was saddened to read of the loss of two special community members.

I met Helen Fosnaugh of Helen’s Tours and Travel just once, but it was memorable. I was her only passenger to the Vancouver airport that day. Along the way, she pointed out young bald eagles and hawks perching in sparse trees at the side of Highway 99.

I got to know our local birds better and had a joyous journey. I recommended Helen to others and was glad to see her ad over the years, still ready to help when many would have retired.

Another loss to our community is columnist Roy Strang. I am grateful every day for his legacy in the Sunnyside Urban Forest. Our current practice of developing every square inch of land is removing valuable green space that freshens the air, provides wildlife habitat and fights global warming. At least we have a patch or two of urban forest, but there is much more to do. We will miss Roy’s voice urging us toward environmental renewal.

Thank you, Helen and Roy, for getting us to look up at the trees and making our lives richer.

Irene Plett, South Surrey

EnvironmentLetter to the Editor