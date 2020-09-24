LETTERS: Special community members left lasting legacy

Double loss with passing of Roy Strang and Helen Fosnaugh will be felt

Editor:

I was saddened to read of the loss of two special community members.

I met Helen Fosnaugh of Helen’s Tours and Travel just once, but it was memorable. I was her only passenger to the Vancouver airport that day. Along the way, she pointed out young bald eagles and hawks perching in sparse trees at the side of Highway 99.

I got to know our local birds better and had a joyous journey. I recommended Helen to others and was glad to see her ad over the years, still ready to help when many would have retired.

Another loss to our community is columnist Roy Strang. I am grateful every day for his legacy in the Sunnyside Urban Forest. Our current practice of developing every square inch of land is removing valuable green space that freshens the air, provides wildlife habitat and fights global warming. At least we have a patch or two of urban forest, but there is much more to do. We will miss Roy’s voice urging us toward environmental renewal.

Thank you, Helen and Roy, for getting us to look up at the trees and making our lives richer.

Irene Plett, South Surrey

EnvironmentLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OUR VIEW: Way too many Surrey COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Rainfall warning says significant showers forecast for entire region

Rain moving across Howe Sound, The Fraser Valley and northern parts of Metro Vancouver this morning.

Two Surrey women win BC Sports Hall of Fame awards for inspired service

Jane Blaine and Wendy Pattenden recognized during virtual summit

OUR VIEW: Way too many Surrey COVID-19 cases

We all need to take this threat seriously

OPINION: It’s Time for Surrey to be Heard

Which party will listen to Surrey voters?

Horgan says Surrey mayor opened ‘hornets’ nest’ with Surrey policing transition

Surrey election battle heating up over Doug McCallum’s controversial cop transition

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Liberal effort to reset policy agenda panned by rivals as too much talk, not action

Trudeau said it’s ‘all too likely’ families won’t be able to gather for Thanksgiving next month

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Return-It depots change beverage container deposits from 20 to 10 cents

Change will be implemented on Oct. 1, with a transition period being held until Oct. 11

‘Show us the money’ for cannabis, local governments tell B.C.

Municipal tax, transit revenues falling as costs rise

Young man assaulted, left for 12 hours until help called in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park

Vancouver police are looking to identify the victim as they investigate an assault on Monday evening

Most Read