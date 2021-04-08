LETTERS: Someone could be killed on South Surrey ‘raceway’

Editor:

The section of 18 Avenue in South Surrey between 152 Street, and 154 Street, has become a virtual raceway.

This particular area of road is under a 30 km/h speed limit. I have seen very few cars obey the limit, more likely 20, 30, 40 km/h over.

There is racing for the 152 Street traffic light, passing over the double yellow line, and near misses with pedestrians.

These events do not just occur once in a while, but go on all day long.

This section of road also is the southern border of Bakerview Park, and I am worried that someone is going to be hurt or killed if this isn’t addressed very soon. It is just being ignored.

Randy Browne, South Surrey

Letters